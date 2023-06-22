Got on a lucky one, came in 18-1 – King and Queen off the mark at Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Got on a lucky one, came in 18-1 – King and Queen off the mark at Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The King and Queen celebrate after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Queen celebrate after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King and Queen were ecstatic as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph in the King George V states.

Charles and Camilla were a picture of delight as their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, crossed the line first in a photo-finish.

The late Queen, who was a passionate racehorse owner and Royal Ascot stalwart, would have been “proud and excited” for the couple, said Zara Tindall, the King’s niece, who joined him in the royal box.

As they watched the final moments of the race, run over a mile and four furlongs, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement and Charles looked across at his wife in joy at the end.

The couple clearly have the racing bug and their first win made up for two days of frustration, watching their previous Royal Ascot entrants beaten on the track this week.

The King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When the victory was confirmed by the race track announcer the thousands packed into the stands cheered.

Mrs Tindall said afterwards: “It’s bitter sweet isn’t it, just think how proud and excited our grandmother would have been, the Queen would have been.

“To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and to keep that dream alive was incredible, and what a race – asides all of that, what a race.”

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
The King and Queen shake hands with jockey Tom Marquand who rode their first Royal Ascot winner. John Walton/PA

She added: “I think it is a new excitement (for the King), like all those owners who come here and have a horse here, having that dream, that hope and actually fulfilling it is incredible.

“And the horses are the main game here, that’s why we get involved and we love them and the competition, and the adrenaline when you win is indescribable.”

As the winning owners, the King and Queen came down from the royal box to the parade ring to receive their trophy and shook winning jockey Tom Marquand warmly by the hand, with Charles, grasping it as they spoke.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Gold Cup winning jockey Frankie Dettori shares a joke with Queen and King. John Walton/PA

They were joined by John Warren, their racing and bloodstock adviser, who earlier this week said the couple were very much looking forward to a week of racing.

There was a little mishap when the King returned the trophy to the presentation table and it tipped over with a clang before he set it down safely.

Charles and Camilla’s first win opens their Royal Ascot account, but they have a long way to go to eclipse the late Queen who had more than 20 victories during her 70-year reign at the racecourse.

The King and Queen were soon back to present the winning trophies in the Gold Cup, the most popular race of the week, which saw jockey Frankie Dettori win on the horse Courage Mon Ami.

Dettori kissed the Queen on the cheek and he threw the trophy in the air and just caught it before quickly returning it to the table.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…