Home News UK

Man extradited to UK from Morocco to stand trial for fatal Essex shooting

By Press Association
Nana Oppong was escorted to the UK by an extradition team from the National Crime Agency (NCA/PA)
A man has been extradited to the UK from Morocco to stand trial for murder over a shooting in Essex.

Nana Oppong, 43, was arrested for allegedly trying to enter the North African country using a fake passport in September 2022.

He had been travelling from Spain at the time, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The scene of the shooting in Harlow
Oppong was sought after Robert Powell, 50, died after being shot eight times outside a party near Harlow, Essex, in the early hours of June 13 2020.

He was escorted to the UK on Tuesday by an extradition team from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre.

Oppong, of Newham, east London, appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex on Wednesday charged with murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a firearm, the NCA said.

He appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody, the NCA added.

Oppong was also wanted by the Metropolitan Police Service following an investigation into his alleged use of encrypted messaging platform EncroChat.

He is to face charges of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to enable others to endanger life, conspiracy to possess firearms, conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering in separate proceedings.

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Harlow
Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said Oppong had been returned to the UK “to face justice”.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of Essex Police, said: “Oppong’s arrest and extradition are the result of an excellent collaboration between Essex Police and our law enforcement colleagues around the world, and it doesn’t stop there.

“We’re working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family and all those who have lost a loved one to violent crime.

“We won’t stop until each and every suspect is located, questioned and ultimately brought before the courts.”

The UK’s ambassador to Morocco Simon Martin said: “The UK enjoys a very positive relationship with Morocco across many areas, including working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime.

“The return of this suspect to the UK to face trial on these serious charges is a tangible result of that partnership.

“I am grateful for the co-operation of our Moroccan partners.”

John Sheehan, head of extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The CPS extradition team has worked extensively with our partners – the National Crime Agency, Essex Police, Home Office and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – as well as our Moroccan counterparts in order to arrange for the return of Nana Oppong, so that he can face trial in our country.”

