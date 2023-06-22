In Pictures: Love, lament and laughter for Windrush Generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Love, lament and laughter for Windrush Generation

By Press Association
Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury (Lucy North/PA)
Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury (Lucy North/PA)

Events across the country have commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush docking in England.

The ship carried workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call for help to fill post-war labour shortages, and docked in the Port of Tilbury, in Essex, on June 22 1948.

It was the first of many that brought what became known as the Windrush Generation to the UK.

The King attended a service for young people in Windsor.

Windrush 75th anniversary
The service took place in St George’s Chapel (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
Baroness Dame Floella Benjamin, second right, was among the guests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
Charles met Dame Floella following the service (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
He also spoke to young people in the congregation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
The Reverend Jonathan Coore played a lament (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later on Thursday, a carnival procession took place in Herne Hill, in London, where many of the Caribbean community settled.

Britain Windrush Day
Many were dressed in period costume (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Britain Windrush Day
Thousands turned out to watch the festivities (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Britain Windrush Day
Many of those in the parade carried Caribbean flags (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Events also took place at the Port of Tilbury where the Empire Windrush ship first docked.

A Thames Clipper arrives at the Port Of Tilbury with 100 NHS workers and 100 people with Windrush connections to mark the anniversary
A Thames Clipper carried 100 NHS workers and 100 people with Windrush connections to mark the anniversary (Lucy North/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
A man carries a single vintage suitcase to represent the journey many of the Windrush Generation made to answer the UK’s call for workers (Lucy North/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
A man wears a T-shirt with the Jamaican flag as he disembarks (Lucy North/PA)

The port also hosted a reception where visitors were encourage to dance and reminisce.

Windrush 75th anniversary
Traditional songs from the period were played (Lucy North/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
The event was held on the docks where the first Windrush passengers arrived (Lucy North/PA)

The Windrush flag was flown on buildings across the UK.

Windrush 75th anniversary
The Windrush flag over Liverpool Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary
The Windrush flag flies at the Houses of Parliament in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…