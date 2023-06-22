What happens next as five people on Titan sub killed in ‘catastrophic implosion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What happens next as five people on Titan sub killed in ‘catastrophic implosion’

By Press Association
Titan (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)
Titan (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

Officials in the US have said they are “not sure” they can recover the bodies of five people who died on board the Titan submersible in a “catastrophic implosion”.

Debris were found on Thursday on the North Atlantic Ocean sea floor around 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic – and the US Coast Guard has been questioned about whether the bodies can be recovered, if there should be changes to safety ratings or inspections and which vessels will remain at the scene.

In a press conference in Boston on Thursday, Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters he could not say what the prospects were of recovering the bodies of those killed on the Titan expedition.

Titanic Tourist Sub Implosion
US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger (Steven Senne/AP)

He said: “This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

“And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”

And when asked what the next phase will be, Rear Admiral Mauger said they will continue to investigate the site and try to give the families some answers.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the families and making sure that they have an understanding as best as we can provide of what happened and begin to find some closure.

“In terms of the large process, we’re going to continue to investigate the site of the debris field and then I know that there’s also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen, and so those are questions that we will collect as much information as we can on now, while the governments are meeting and discussing what an investigation of this nature of a casualty might look like.

“This is something that happened, I’ll just remind everybody, this is something that happened in a remote portion of the ocean with people from, you know, several different countries around the world and so it is a complex case to work through but I’m confident that those questions will begin to get answered.”

Some of the vessels currently at the scene of the search will begin to be demobilised over the next 24 hours, but remote operations on the sea floor will continue, Rear Admiral Mauger added.

He also said he does not have a timeline for when the remote operations will finish.

When asked about whether there should be changes to safety ratings or inspections, Rear Admiral Mauger said it will be the focus of a future review.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…