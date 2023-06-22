AI to be deployed more widely across the NHS as new funding announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI to be deployed more widely across the NHS as new funding announced

By Press Association
AI could help radiologists analyse chest X-rays in cases of suspected lung cancer (PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be rolled out more widely across the NHS in a bid to diagnose diseases and treat patients faster.

The Government has announced a £21 million funding pot that NHS trusts can apply for to implement AI tools for the likes of medical imaging and decision support.

This includes tools that analyse chest X-rays in suspected cases of lung cancer.

AI technology that can diagnose strokes will also be available to all stroke networks by the end of 2023 – up from 86% – and could help patients get treated faster and lead to better health outcomes.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the technology could help cut NHS waiting lists ahead of winter.

Bids are being welcomed for any AI diagnostic tool, although the DHSC said they “will have to represent value for money for the funding to be approved”.

The Government has invested £123 million in 86 AI technologies to date.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, added: “The NHS is already harnessing the benefits of AI across the country in helping to catch and treat major diseases earlier, as well as better managing waiting lists so patients can be seen quicker.

“As we approach our milestone 75th birthday, this is another example of how NHS is continuing its proud history of adopting the latest proven technology to deliver better care for patients, and better value for taxpayers.”

Dr Katharine Halliday, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, said embracing innovation is “critical”.

She added: “At a time when diagnostic services are under strain, it is critical that we embrace innovation that could boost capacity – and so we welcome the Government’s announcement of a £21 million fund to purchase and deploy AI diagnostic tools.

“All doctors want to give patients the best possible care. This starts with a timely diagnosis, and crucially, catching disease at the earliest point.

“There is huge promise in AI, which could save clinicians time by maximising our efficiency, supporting our decision-making and helping identify and prioritise the most urgent cases. Together with a highly trained and expert radiologist workforce, AI will undoubtedly play a significant part in the future of diagnostics.”

Rishi Sunak visit to County Durham
The funding package comes after NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard said further applications for AI in the health service are on the horizon.

In a keynote speech, she told delegates at the 2023 NHS ConfedExpo: “As a national health service, we are in prime position to be able to make this technology available quickly. And our national commercial powers make us well placed to get the best deal for taxpayers.”

Debates around how advancements in AI should be regulated are ongoing.

Earlier in June on a visit to the US, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to avoid “scaremongering” discourse around the technology, but acknowledged it could pose the same risks as nuclear war and pandemics if not monitored appropriately.

Days earlier, minster for tech and digital economy Paul Scully urged for the focus of the conversation to shift from a “Terminator-style scenario” to AI’s potential usefulness, particularly in healthcare.

The Government recently launched the AI & Digital Regulation Service to help NHS staff find information and guidance on deploying AI safely.

