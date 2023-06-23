Glastonbury regulars seal marriage during intimate handfasting ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Glastonbury regulars seal marriage during intimate handfasting ceremony

By Press Association
Stuart Beauchamp and Anna Stevens took part in a handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury to ‘seal their marriage’ (Tom Leese/PA)
Stuart Beauchamp and Anna Stevens took part in a handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury to ‘seal their marriage’ (Tom Leese/PA)

A couple from Birmingham, who have been to every Glastonbury for the last nine years and met through music, say they have “finally sealed our marriage” in a hand-tying ceremony at the festival, calling it the “icing on the cake” to their marriage.

Stuart Beauchamp, 49, a finance director, and his wife, Anna Stevens, 44, have been married for four weeks but decided to seal their marriage at a handfasting ceremony, which is an ancient practice that sees couples tie their wrists together with cloth to declare their commitment to each other.

The couple, who have known each other for more than 25 years, said they felt “blessed” to be able to “put our own stamp” on their married life together.

“It was really good. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was amazing,” Ms Stevens told the PA news agency.

Couple in handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury
Stuart Beauchamp and Anna Stevens took part in a handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury to ‘seal their marriage’ (Tom Leese/PA)

Mr Beauchamp added: “It’s sealed our marriage because we’ve only been married for four weeks, so this is officially our honeymoon. It was a great opportunity to do something different and just make us put our own stamp on it.”

Ms Stevens said she felt “quite emotional” after the ceremony.

“We’ve been together for nearly 25 years and we try and come to Glastonbury every year, so this is the icing on the cake,” she said.

The couple, who first met in a Birmingham nightclub in 1998 for the memorial night for DJ Tony De Vit, who died in the same year, have attended the world-famous festival every year over the last decade, which they dub “the best festival of all time”.

Couple in handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury
The couple have been married for four weeks but felt ‘blessed’ to take part in handfasting (Tom Leese/PA)

“It’s a place to be free and just do what you want… no-one bats an eyelid,” Mr Beauchamp said.

The pair carried out the ceremony in style, fitted in clothing suited for the Day of the Dead festival held in Mexico every year to remember loved ones who have passed away.

Mr Beauchamp was dressed in a black suit with white details, an oversized bowtie and a large, black sombrero, while Ms Stevens donned a black corset with a red skirt, a flower headpiece and a black veil.

“We dressed as Day of the Dead a couple of years back at Glastonbury so we thought it (would) be fitting to do bride and groom Day of the Dead,” Mr Beauchamp said.

Couple in handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury
The couple wore Day of the Dead inspired wedding outfits for the ceremony (Tom Leese/PA)

The couple were advised by the celebrant to keep the cloth tied around their wrists for as long as possible, but when asked how long they might wear it, Mr Beauchamp joked: “Until she needs a wee.”

The celebrant, Glenda Procter from the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, has been doing handfasting at Glastonbury for more than a decade to offer a personalised and “very intimate” ceremony for couples.

“I think couples truly experience something very intimate, and very personal. And for them this ceremony is all about love,” the 71-year-old told PA.

“Having a hand tie, for many couples, that’s all they need because, actually, nobody can marry them except themselves.

“I say in the ceremony when they sit here that the union is made in their hearts and it’s a union of body, mind and soul.”

Couple in handfasting ceremony at Glastonbury
Glenda Procter (far left), the celebrant who carried out Ms Stevens and Mr Beauchamp’s handfasting ceremony (Tom Leese/PA)

Ms Procter began handfasting after becoming a marriage registrar and felt there was “something lacking in a registration ceremony”.

Now, she hosts proposals, ceremonies and creates a space for couples to declare their commitment where many become overwhelmed with emotions.

“All sorts of things happen at Glastonbury and it’s a very special place for couples,” she said.

“My first ceremony here was a couple that had been married five days, so for them, this was what meant the most to them.”

Ms Procter also spoke of a “remarkable” and intimate ceremony between a couple in their 70s who completed their handfasting ceremony with “no guests, no witnesses, just the two of them”.

“They said their vows and their pledges and for them that was all they needed to have that surety that they would not be abandoned, that they were together forever,” she said.

