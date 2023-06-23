Police in truck stop search for body of man not seen for almost two years

Police looking for a man who went missing almost two years ago and whose body has never been found have begun searching two areas in the East Midlands.

Frank McKeever was last seen on August 28 2021 along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange, London.

While the 63-year-old’s body has never been found, two people have been charged with his murder.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police began searching two areas – Lutterworth Road near Swinford and Walcote in Leicestershire and Welford Truck Stop in Northamptonshire – in an attempt to find Mr McKeever’s remains.

Officers have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information that may assist the search to contact them.

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Though two people have been charged with Frank’s murder, our investigation is ongoing and efforts to establish what happened to him continue.

“Frank’s family are distraught and their grief is compounded by the fact that his body has not yet been found. Our specially-trained officers are supporting them.

“My team have been poring over many hours of CCTV, forensic and ANPR work in what is a very complex investigation.

“Their diligence and hard work have led to us identifying the two sites in these areas that we believe could have great operational significance.

“Members of the public can expect to see a police presence in those areas and both local constabularies are assisting us with our inquiries.

“Local people could have information that may be extremely important in helping us to establish what happened to Frank.

“I am asking people to remember if they saw any suspicious activity in these areas in late August or early September 2021.”

Surie Suksiri, 31, from Islington, north London; and Juned Sheikh, 48, of Camberwell, south London, both denied murdering Mr McKeever in a hearing at the Old Bailey in January this year.

The pair also denied preventing the “lawful decent burial of a body” and will face trial at the Central Criminal Court on October 2.