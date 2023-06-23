Kate and William join King and Queen for carriage procession at Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate and William join King and Queen for carriage procession at Royal Ascot

By Press Association
The carriage of the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrives during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (David Davies/PA)
The carriage of the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrives during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire (David Davies/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined racegoers at Royal Ascot when they took part in the traditional carriage procession with the King and Queen.

William and Kate made their first appearance of the week at the famous Berkshire meet, where high fashion rubs shoulders with the racing world.

The Princess of Wales during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire
The Princess of Wales during day four of Royal Ascot in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate wore a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a Philip Treacy hat while William, like the other royal men, looked smart in a morning suit, and top hat.

The couple live close to the racecourse, having moved to their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park last year, to offer their children more freedom away from central London.

They were spotted on Thursday with eldest son Prince George at William’s former school Eton College, prompting speculation the young royal, who turns 10 next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father.

William and Kate were guests of the late Queen a number of times at Royal Ascot, a racecourse the monarch had a great affinity with and where she had more than 20 winners.

The King and Queen arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire
The King and Queen arrive by carriage at Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)

Charles and Camilla appeared ecstatic when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday – their first Royal Ascot win – and they have another chance of victory when Candle of Hope rides later in the Sandringham Stakes.

They were joined in the carriage procession by actress Dame Judi Dench, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

