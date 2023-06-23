Heat health warning issued as temperatures soar for Glastonbury weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heat health warning issued as temperatures soar for Glastonbury weekend

By Press Association
Temperatures are likely to be high throughout Glastonbury, but some rain is possible (Ben Birchall/PA)
Temperatures are likely to be high throughout Glastonbury, but some rain is possible (Ben Birchall/PA)

Another heat health warning has been issued for parts of the UK heading into the weekend as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C.

The UK Health and Safety Agency and the Met Office have put the warning in place from 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday, covering most of England.

The warning covers the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

London is expected to be the hottest part of the UK with potential highs of 31C or 32C, but temperatures will be in the high 20s for large parts of England.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: “Tomorrow we’re looking at a North West/South East split across the UK, with Scotland and possibly Northern Ireland seeing some showering bits of rain, but particularly toward the north and west of Scotland by the looks of things.

“A little bit breezy in the north west there as well but despite that, even with the cloud there, it’s going to be a warm day.

“Certainly, the warmest conditions will be developing across England and Wales, and especially towards the South East, with plenty of sunshine developing after a bit of a grey start.

“There’s a possibility of a bit of drizzle across western hills, but much of the UK away from the west will be very warm if not hot sunshine during the day.

“As we head into the afternoon we’re looking at highs in the north touching 24C or 25C, and in the South East many places getting into the high 20s. London could see 29C, maybe even 30C.

“Sunday is a bit more of an east/west split developing because we’re going to see a band of showery rain moving in from the west during the day and could turn quite rainy and thundery, particularly across north western areas.

Glastonbury fans
Revellers enjoyed warm weather as Glastonbury got under way (Yui Mok/PA)

“Ahead of it, particularly across the east and South East of England another very hot day. Highs in the South East up to 31, possibly even 32C.”

The hottest day of the year so far fell on June 10 when 32.2C was recorded in Surrey.

Thousands who are descending on Somerset for Glastonbury will welcome the warm weather, although they could see some rain and thunder moving in from the west.

Mr Petagna said: “For those headed to the festival, tomorrow looks like another fine day, plenty of sunshine there.

“There will be an increased chance on Sunday, from that weather front I mentioned from the west, of a little bit of rain developing across Glastonbury.

“You need to keep an eye on that as it could be very sharp.

“Very warm throughout, temperatures in the mid 20s, 25C or 26C and the fresher air coming in for when things are finishing up on Monday.”

