High Court judge turned down bid for jurors to visit Matt Ratana murder scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

High Court judge turned down bid for jurors to visit Matt Ratana murder scene

By Press Association
Louis De Zoysa has been found guilty of murdering custody sergeant Matt Ratana (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Louis De Zoysa has been found guilty of murdering custody sergeant Matt Ratana (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The judge in the trial of Croydon police station killer Louis De Zoysa refused a defence request for jurors to visit and inspect the holding cell where he shot dead Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Lawyers acting for the former HMRC data analyst made an eve-of-trial plea for jurors to travel more than 80 miles to south London to view the custody block where the 25-year-old claimed to have had an autistic meltdown.

The trial judge turned down the defence’s request, which was covered by reporting restrictions until the end of the trial, after hearing that extensive photographic evidence would be shown to the jury, explaining the dimensions and lay-out of the custody area.

Louis De Zoysa
Louis De Zoysa in the cell where the shooting took place (Metropolitan Police/PA)

During legal arguments at Northampton Crown Court, defence KC Imran Khan said he had visited the scene of the killing – holding room two at the Windmill Road custody block – and his view was that it appeared smaller in real life than in wide-angle photographs.

Mr Khan told High Court judge Mr Justice Johnson: “We are dealing with a murder case with a potential life sentence.”

The issue of whether De Zoysa had experienced an autistic meltdown while in police custody was “at the heart of the defence case”, Mr Khan said.

The killer’s KC added: “Mr De Zoysa appears to have acted instantly and impulsively.

“We have the ability for the jury to see the locus (crime scene).”

Inviting the judge to direct that four jurors at a time visit the first corridor De Zoysa was taken into, Mr Khan described it being “very dark” and “very threatening” and dimly illuminated.

Louis De Zoysa
The initial corridor into which Louis De Zoysa was taken (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We would suggest… the door is closed behind them (jurors) and they experience it as the defendant did on the day,” he said.

After suggesting that having his temperature tested by being “zapped” may have impacted De Zoysa’s mental state, Mr Khan added: “We would invite the jurors to go into the cell four at a time… and sit on the bench.

“There is a sense of claustrophobia.

“I want to address the jury on that. This is how the defendant felt on that day.”

But despite Mr Khan’s submissions that a jury site visit would be incredibly helpful and “absolutely essential” for fairness, Mr Justice Johnson ruled that it was not necessary.

More from Press and Journal

Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure
AKKG founder Danny Collins, right, with Watson Clark, centre, and Lewis Ironside, left, who won the group's first martial arts titles.
Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple claim first national martial arts titles since inception
Hannah Miley
Hannah Miley: Inverurie swimming star talks about fear of losing pools and the 'taboo'…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Lee Slater.
'He's not a very good criminal, is he?': Curfew breaker pretends he's someone else…