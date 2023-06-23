Council leader and deputy leader to appear in court after fraud investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Council leader and deputy leader to appear in court after fraud investigation

By Press Association
Jason Zadrozny had previously represented the Liberal Democrats, and has stood in Parliamentary elections for the Ashfield Independents (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jason Zadrozny had previously represented the Liberal Democrats, and has stood in Parliamentary elections for the Ashfield Independents (Joe Giddens/PA)

A council leader and deputy leader will appear in court charged with a host of offences.

Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, will appear in court in July, along with the council’s deputy leader, Thomas Hollis.

Zadrozny, 42, was arrested last November along with five other councillors from his party, the Ashfield Independents, as part of investigations into alleged fraud.

On Friday, Nottinghamshire Police said he had been charged with 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five of money laundering, four of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one of possession of a Class A drug.

Hollis, 30, is accused of two charges under the under the Localism Act 2011, relating to an alleged failure to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, as required under the act.

Jason Zadrozny court case
Jason Zadrozny represents the Larwood ward  (Joe Giddens/PA)

Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, represents the Larwood ward and has previously denied wrongdoing by him and his party colleagues.

He was first elected to the council in 2007 as a Liberal Democrat, serving as leader until 2009, and has served in the role since 2018 for his current party.

He has also sat on Nottinghamshire County Council since 2007, first for the Sutton-in-Ashfield North division and latterly for Ashfields.

Police said that his fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire County Council funds between February 14 2018 and February 16 2021.

The money laundering charges date back from April 2018 to June 2019, the income tax charges from January 2007 to February 2022, and the drug charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10 2021.

Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, represents the Huthwaite & Brierley ward and has also served on Nottinghamshire County Council from 2013, representing Sutton-in-Ashfield West and latterly Sutton West.

Police said his offences are alleged to have been committed between May 30 2019 and September 10 2021.

The pair will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 21.

More from Press and Journal

Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure
AKKG founder Danny Collins, right, with Watson Clark, centre, and Lewis Ironside, left, who won the group's first martial arts titles.
Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple claim first national martial arts titles since inception
Hannah Miley
Hannah Miley: Inverurie swimming star talks about fear of losing pools and the 'taboo'…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Lee Slater.
'He's not a very good criminal, is he?': Curfew breaker pretends he's someone else…