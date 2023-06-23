Council loses appeal over plans to use RAF site to house asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council loses appeal over plans to use RAF site to house asylum seekers

By Press Association
RAF Wethersfield in Essex was the focus of the legal case (PA)
RAF Wethersfield in Essex was the focus of the legal case (PA)

Braintree District Council has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over Government plans to house asylum seekers at Wethersfield Airfield in Essex.

The council brought legal action against the Home Office over the proposed use of the redundant RAF airfield to accommodate up to 1,700 male asylum seekers for up to 180 days each under emergency powers.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD)-owned land was one of the sites identified when immigration minister Robert Jenrick unveiled plans in March to house asylum seekers in disused military bases to reduce reliance on hotels.

The local authority’s lawyers asked a judge to grant it an injunction preventing the use of the 6.5-hectare site, arguing proposals would breach planning control.

But, in a ruling in April, a High Court judge concluded the court did not have the legal power to grant the council’s application and struck out the bid, ruling in favour of the Home Office.

Earlier this month the council brought a challenge to the Court of Appeal and argued the High Court judge – Mr Justice Waksman – had the power to make an injunction.

However, in a judgment on Friday afternoon, three judges dismissed the appeal.

In their ruling, Sir Keith Lindblom, Lord Justice Dingemans and Lady Justice Whipple said that the original judge was correct.

They said: “Having considered all the submissions made to us, both written and oral, on the issue of jurisdiction, we find it impossible to accept the argument advanced on behalf of the council.”

They added: “It seems to us clear that the judge was right to conclude as he did on this issue, and that his essential reasons for doing so are sound and complete.”

Mr Justice Waksman said in his original ruling that the Home Office estimated there were 109,000 asylum seekers – the highest level on record – in need of accommodation and support as of the end of March, including 48,000 being housed in hotels, at a total cost of £6.2 million a day.

The court heard in April that Home Office operational plans are based on scenarios of up to 56,000 small boat arrivals in 2023, which would take the number of people needing accommodation and support to between 120,000 and 140,000.

Councillor Graham Butland, leader of Braintree District Council, said after the ruling: “We are extremely disappointed with this outcome.”

“We now need to reflect on the detail contained within the judgment and consider the council’s position,” he added.

Mr Butland added there would be a hearing to ask for the green light to bring a separate legal challenge over the Government plans next month.

He continued: “We continue to stand behind the community on the fact that the site is unsuitable for these plans and we are doing all we can through legal routes to prevent it from going ahead.

“This is all whilst we are continuing to work with our partners to mobilise should the plans progress, to support asylum seekers accommodated and ensure minimal impact on all those involved.”

