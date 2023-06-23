‘Selfish’ drink driver who killed devoted soulmates is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Selfish’ drink driver who killed devoted soulmates is jailed

By Press Association
Michael Saltmarsh was jailed for 11 years and four months for the deaths by dangerous driving of married couple Wendy and David Gay (Gwent Police/PA)
Michael Saltmarsh was jailed for 11 years and four months for the deaths by dangerous driving of married couple Wendy and David Gay (Gwent Police/PA)

A “selfish” drink driver who ploughed into a married couple after running a red light has been jailed.

Michael Saltmarsh, 48, hit “soulmates” Wendy and David Gay with his white van as they were crossing Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly, South Wales at about 7.50pm on March 17.

Saltmarsh, from Station Road, Caerphilly, had two previous convictions for drink driving and at the time of the crash was dangerously over the legal limit having had four to five pints of beer in the pub after work.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on Friday that the father-of-two realised he had “bumped the van” but drove home instead of stopping at the scene, telling his partner he did not know what he had hit.

When she later went to examine his Vauxhall Vivero she found the bonnet “mangled” and a woman’s handbag hanging off the back. Shortly after she called the police which led to Saltmarsh being arrested.

Members of the public went to help the pair after they were struck at the pelican crossing but Mrs Gay, who was aged 67, was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses described how Mr Gay, aged 58, repeatedly asked “Where is my wife?” and despite being severely injured tried to stand to find her.

Passengers of the car behind Saltmarsh at the time of the collision said he had not slowed down as he approached the crossing even though the lights had been on red for some time.

Collison investigators determined Saltmarsh must have been driving between 37-52mph on the 30mph road when he crashed into his victims.

In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Davies, Mrs Gay’s son Adam Lawrence called the incident “pointless” and “avoidable”.

Recalling the moment he was told of his mother’s death, he said: “I was shocked. I couldn’t speak.”

He said that, after his parents split up, Mrs Gay “gave up her life” to look after him.

“It wasn’t until I was older that she got some of her life back and met Dave. They were everything to each other. They were soulmates.”

“My mum has been robbed of her life and I feel like we have been robbed of life with mum,” he added.

Chery Hamm described her best friend of 35 years, Mrs Gay, as “her rock” and said the couple “had so much to live for and should be enjoying their life together”.

Mr Gay’s older sister, Valerie Thomas, said in a statement the couple’s deaths had caused “unimaginable pain” to their families.

“At this time, it is impossible to imagine how we will ever understand and accept the devastating impact of the selfish and irresponsible actions of the driver,” she said.

Kevin Seal, defending Saltmarsh, said his client was remorseful and should be full credit for pleading guilty to the charges against him.

Sentencing Saltmarsh, Judge Paul Hobson said Mr and Mrs Gay who were out walking at the time should have been “entirely safe” crossing where they did while the lights were red to traffic.

“But for your presence on the road that evening, they would have been,” the judge said.

The judge said Saltmarsh knew he was in “no fit state” to be behind a wheel yet chose to drive the 10 miles home in dark and wet conditions after drinking in the pub for four hours.

“Speeding through that crossing you failed to see the red light, you failed to slow down when approaching that junction, you failed to see two pedestrians and you failed to realise you’d hit them – although you knew you’d hit something, the damage that had been caused to your vehicle was considerable.

“What all of that indicates to me, is just how grossly impaired from driving you were.

“The decision to drive in the state that you were in has had tragic consequences, for which you and you alone are entirely responsible.”

Judge Hobson commended Saltmarsh’s partner for doing the “right thing” and calling the police when she did.

Saltmarsh was jailed for 11 years and four months and disqualified from driving for 14 years and three months. He will serve two-thirds of the term behind bars and the rest on licence.

