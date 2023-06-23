Commentator completes charity challenge down length of UK in memory of friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commentator completes charity challenge down length of UK in memory of friends

By Press Association
Rob Walker (in yellow) has completed his journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End in memory of four absent friends (Rob Walker)
Rob Walker (in yellow) has completed his journey from John O'Groats to Land's End in memory of four absent friends (Rob Walker)

A sports commentator has completed his fundraising challenge to traverse the length of the UK in 19 days to commemorate four absent friends.

Olympic broadcaster and snooker announcer Rob Walker, 48, set off from John O’Groats on June 5 and crossed the finish line at Land’s End just after 11am on Friday to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home.

Mr Walker said he was inspired to take on the challenge, which he has called The Absent Friends Tour, after his friends Robin Thomas, Martyn Settle, Stephen Isles, and George Hawkins – one of his son Arthur’s best friends – died within the space of 18 months.

The sports commentator has surpassed his fundraising target, and he estimates, with matched donations still to come, that a minimum of £40,000 will be raised for the two charities.

Rob Walker holding the Union flag in Land's End
Rob Walker crossed the finish line at Land's End just after 11am on Friday (Rob Walker)

When asked how he felt when he crossed the finish line, Mr Walker, from the Cotswolds, told the PA news agency: “It was really emotional.

“It’s weird, when I saw the sign for Land’s End, I started crying.”

Mr Walker said it was “quite strange” to be running and crying at the same time as “it becomes incredibly hard to breathe because you’re not in control of your breath”.

He added: “I just had a really nice moment when I finished, and I touched the sign.

“Everyone just stood in silence, and I just had a minute to compute what I’ve just done.

“It was a little bit of emotion, and I suppose a little bit of pride that I have done what I told people I would do.”

Mr Walker was accompanied by close friends and family as he ran and cycled over 1,000 miles to Land’s End, including the Olympic silver medallist Wendy Sly, and George Hawkins’ father, Paul, who joined Mr Walker for the final week of the challenge.

Rob Walker lying on the ground after travelling 85 miles in one day
Rob Walker on June 21 after travelling 85 miles in one day (Rob Walker)

Mr Walker also aimed to hand out four bottles of prosecco every day – one for each absent friend – so those along the route could toast their lost friends with his – but he admitted this became a challenge, especially in rural Scotland, when he could not find enough people.

However, during one day on the journey, Mr Walker said he came across a barbershop in Congleton, Cheshire, where he saw three customers and three barbers inside.

After handing out a crate of prosecco, Mr Walker said he left but was approached by the owner outside.

“He tapped me on the shoulder and he was quite emotional,” Mr Walker recalled.

He explained that the owner’s teenage daughter had a tumour on the side of her neck, and her family were waiting to find out whether it was malignant or not.

Rob Walker with Paul Hawkins, George Hawkins' father
Rob Walker (right) was joined by George Hawkins' father, Paul, for the final week of the challenge (Rob Walker)

“Fortunately, it was benign, but she was still requiring surgery to remove it,” Mr Walker said.

“And he [the owner] just said, ‘you’ve really struck a chord with me there because we’ve been through a tough time with my daughter, and that’s a really lovely thing you’ve just done’.”

Mr Walker said the biggest thing he has taken away from challenge is that “British people have got an incredible generosity of spirit”.

“We are a very, very special country,” he said.

“It’s reminded me, unequivocally, that there is a reason the word great is in the title of our country, because our country is underpinned by great, great people.

“And it’s been a privilege to be among them for the last 19 days.”

On Saturday, Mr Walker will be celebrating his accomplishment with his friends and family in a local pub – along with the friends and relatives of his four absent friends – which he said will be “a great way to round it all off”.

Gina Almond, director of fundraising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “The brain tumour community has been blown away by Rob’s thoughtful – and exhausting – Absent Friends Tour which has raised funds and awareness for the Brain Tumour Charity and Jessie May.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Rob and his support crew because the money they have raised will help us to fund vital research and support services for all those affected by this devastating condition which is the biggest cancer killer in those under 40.”

Daniel Cheesman, CEO of Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, said he is thankful for individuals such as Mr Walker who make such a huge effort in the name of charity.

“Rob’s efforts will make a huge difference to the children and families we support,” he said.

“We rely on fundraising to help us provide the specialist nursing care our Jessie May children need. We are so grateful for what Rob has done for us.”

