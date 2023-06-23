King pays tribute to troops to mark Armed Forces Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King pays tribute to troops to mark Armed Forces Day

By Press Association
The King departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has paid tribute to the “selfless service and sacrifice” of British troops in a letter to mark Armed Forces Day.

In a signed address, Charles thanked military personnel for their “immense and dedicated contribution”.

He wrote: “The Queen and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, recognising the immense and dedicated contribution of our military both at home and overseas.

“Today provides a particularly valuable opportunity to acknowledge publicly the selfless service and sacrifice made each day by our Armed Forces personnel to keep this nation safe.”

Royal visit to Leicester
Charles meeting Army Cadets (Richard Stonehouse/PA)

Drawing on his own time in the military, Charles recognised the “deep pride” service personnel take in their duty, as demonstrated during the Coronation.

He wrote: “Having trained, and served, in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and having had such close affiliations over the course of the last 47 years as Colonel or Colonel-in-Chief of multiple regiments within the British Army, I know only too well of the deep pride our service personnel take in their duty, so superbly shown during our recent Coronation.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest good wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community on this special day.”

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Oxfordshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to military personnel during a visit to an RAF base in Oxfordshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited an RAF base to mark the occasion.

He and shadow defence secretary John Healey visited RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, where they met with military personnel including those involved in the ongoing UK operation to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Sir Keir said: “Those who serve in our Armed Forces represent the best of Britain – courage, duty and professionalism. As we mark Armed Forces Day, we thank our Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families for all they sacrifice to keep Britain safe.

“My uncle served aboard HMS Antelope in the Falklands War, and pride in his service echoes through our family. It’s a privilege to mark Armed Forces Day by meeting with serving personnel.”

Their comments come as new research shows one million fewer Britons are donating to military charities compared to five years ago.

The study, carried out by YouGov on behalf of military charity Help for Heroes, found a 1.1 million drop in the number of people donating to military charities within the last half decade.

In 2017, an estimated 3.2 million Britons donated to such causes. That figure fell to 2.1 million in 2022.

The researchers quizzed more than 175,942 people in two separate polls – carried out over the course of 2017 and 2022 respectively.

The decline in support has been described as “a worrying trend” by Help for Heroes, which has seen its own income fall by 56% since British forces ended combat operations in Afghanistan in 2014.

The charity’s chief executive, James Needham, said: “Demand for our services is growing, yet the donations we rely on to provide life-changing support to veterans and their family members are falling.

“It is a worrying trend because the daily struggles of our Armed Forces community are no less challenging, nor have they gone away – they have just stopped making the headlines.

“This Armed Forces Day we celebrate the men and women who have served our country, past and present, but also remember that there are many veterans out there who still need our support and will do so long into the future.”

Armed Forces Day is an annual event taking place on the last Saturday of June that offers people a chance to show their support for the Armed Forces community – including serving troops, their families, veterans and cadets.

