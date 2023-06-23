Water company blames people working from home for hosepipe ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Water company blames people working from home for hosepipe ban

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A water company has blamed more people working from home post-pandemic for a new hosepipe ban.

South East Water, which supplies more than two million homes and businesses, will impose the first hosepipe ban of the summer on Monday, affecting households across Kent and Sussex.

The company’s chief executive David Hinton claimed that people working from home was a “key factor” behind the ban, as it has “increased drinking water demand”.

In a letter to customers, he wrote: “Over the past three years the way in which drinking water is being used across the south east has changed considerably.

“The rise of working from home has increased drinking water demand in commuter towns by around 20% over a very short period, testing our existing infrastructure.”

Mr Hinton also blamed low rainfall since April, which he said had left water butts empty, as well as a recent spell of hot weather which he said led to a spike in demand for drinking water.

“Our reservoir and aquifer stocks of raw water, essential to our water supply but not ready to be used, are in a good position. However, demand for treated mains water, which takes time to process and deliver, was greater than we could meet,” he said.

“Over the past week we have needed to find water to supply the equivalent of an additional four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, every day.”

One South East Water customer accused Mr Hinton of “victim blaming” and described his letter as “a deflection from the real issue”.

Jutta Wrobel, 61, an artist in the village of Wadhurst, East Sussex, said: “It’s not a suitable response, neither is the paddling pool story or the idea they didn’t see summer coming – they’re all trivial sideshows.

“This is a deflection from the real issue which is how to stop South East Water paying away all our money in dividends rather than reinvesting in our water infrastructure, which is a public utility and a human right.

“We are supposed to be the Garden of England. We are not supposed to have hosepipe bans for two years running.”

The married grandmother of four started an online petition demanding a change of ownership of South East Water after she was left without mains water for five days earlier this month.

She added: “The barrage of victim blaming by South East Water is what I think has riled people up.

“I’m interested in what the regulator is doing about it and whether there will be meaningful sanctions imposed on South East Water.”

Greg Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells, told The Times: “Their only job is to deliver drinking water. But in my constituency, they have run out of water twice in six months – once just before Christmas when we had a cold snap, and now after a small and unexceptional heatwave.

“What they’re describing in terms of people working for home is by no means specific to this area.

“There has been for some time a tendency for people to work more from home. A water company should be able to predict and accommodate for this.”

A spokeswoman for the water regulator Ofwat told The Times: “South East Water must do better to predict and manage operational issues, help customers, and engage with them on what is happening and why.

“Customers will be asking why, for the second time in six months, their water company is being caught out by the weather.”

In a statement, South East Water’s Head of Service Management, Steve Andrews, said: “We announced the Temporary Use Ban (TUB) on Friday 16 June. Following a period of consultation, we will be able to take action against customers who contravene the hosepipe restrictions from Monday, 26 June.

“The restrictions have been introduced to ensure that we can deliver drinking water to all our customers consistently.

“Since the TUB was introduced, we have seen customer demand reduce, bringing down the high demand for tap water. We want to thank our customers for being mindful of their water use and remind them to continue to use water wisely over the coming weekend.”

More from Press and Journal

Aerial view of Shetland spaceport with view to sea behind.
Hotel and visitor centre planned on Unst as Shetland spaceport takes shape
Jim MacNeil with a darts feather.
Tributes pour in for Inverness darts 'legend' Jim MacNeil
BP petrol station
BP petrol station in Aberdeen cordoned off following robbery
Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob for Your Art World exhibition. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.
Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition
Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win