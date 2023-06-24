Ships return as Titan submersible recovery operations begin to wind down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ships return as Titan submersible recovery operations begin to wind down

By Press Association
Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox (left) and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland (right), return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada (Jordan Pettit/PA)
Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox (left) and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland (right), return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada (Jordan Pettit/PA)

Ships have started to return to the harbour after assisting with attempts to recover the Titan submersible which killed five people after it catastrophically imploded.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) confirmed two vessels were en route to St John’s harbour on Friday evening with one remaining on site.

A large crowd gathered at the port on Friday evening to watch the ships return to the harbour, with the Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, due to arrive and dock in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The winding down operation comes as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced it would be conducting a safety investigation into the fatal implosion of the deep sea vessel.

Titanic tourist vessel missing
St John’s resident Patsy Power places flowers at an anchor at King’s Beach at the port of St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada (Jordan Pettit/PA)

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the Titan submersible, alongside the chief executive of the company responsible for the vessel, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

In a statement issued before their ship arrived at the port, the CCG said: “The Canadian Coast Guard offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the crew of the Titan for their tragic loss.

“Search and rescue operations have concluded.

“The CCGS Terry Fox and CCGS Ann Harvey are en route to St John’s.

“The CCGS John Cabot will remain on scene and will provide assistance and support to the recovery and salvage operations as requested by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Boston.”

The TSB said a team of investigators had been deployed to St John’s in Canada to “gather information, conduct interviews and assess the occurrence”.

Titanic tourist vessel missing
Members of the public line King’s Beach at St John’s Port as Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox, and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland, return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada (Jordan Pettit/PA)

In a short statement confirming the investigation, the safety body said: “The TSB is launching an investigation into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan.

“In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB… will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.

“A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador to gather information, conduct interviews and assess the occurrence.

“In the coming days, we will co-ordinate our activities with other agencies involved.”

The TSB will not determine civil or criminal liability and conducts investigations for “the advancement of transportation safety”.

The investigation comes after emails emerged from Mr Rush which dismissed safety concerns over the deep-sea vessel.

Titanic tourist vessel missing
Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox (left), and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland (right), return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada (Jordan Pettit/PA)

The exchanges with deep-sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum, reported by the BBC, show the company’s chief executive say he was “tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation”.

Mr McCallum could be seen telling Mr Rush that he was “mirroring that famous cry” of the Titanic’s builders: “She is unsinkable.”

The broadcaster reported the email exchange ended when the company’s lawyers threatened legal action.

The submersible lost contact with the tour operator an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.

In the days that followed the report that Titan had gone missing, the US Coast Guard said the vessel had a depleting oxygen supply that was expected to run out on Thursday.

A report from The Wall Street Journal said the US navy had detected a sound in the search area for the submersible on Sunday that was consistent with an implosion.

The Associated Press, citing a senior military official, reported that the navy passed on the information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the data was not considered by the navy to be definitive.

