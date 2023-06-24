Seamstress makes crocheted armed forces figures to thank them for their service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Seamstress makes crocheted armed forces figures to thank them for their service

By Press Association
Bev Mayhew’s Armed Forces Day postbox topper (Bev Mayhew/PA)
Bev Mayhew’s Armed Forces Day postbox topper (Bev Mayhew/PA)

A seamstress has made crocheted figures representing different members of the armed forces to “thank them for what they’ve done and what they are doing”.

Bev Mayhew, who lives in Harleston – a village near Stowmarket, Suffolk – has spent between two to three weeks making a postbox topper which represents the three forces, the Royal Air Force (RAF), The British Army and the Royal Navy, through three crocheted figures and a crocheted Air Force aircraft.

“I had an idea of what I wanted it to look like and would spend about two to three hours every evening over around two to three weeks making it,” the 57-year-old told the PA news agency, on Armed Forces Day.

Crocheted figures on top of a postbox
Bev Mayhew’s Armed Forces Day postbox topper features crocheted members of the armed forces (Bev Mayhew/PA)

“They’re quite intricate little men – they’re quite fiddly and have lots of little bits and the base of the topper took about a week to do.”

Mrs Mayhew’s husband Steve has a link to the forces as he was in the RAF for 12 years.

“There was a connection there and I wanted to do this to highlight the importance of remembering (members of the armed forces) and thank them for what they’ve done and what they are doing,” she said.

“They should never be forgotten and I wanted to encourage people to support them.”

Crocheted people and an aircraft on top of a postbox
Bev Mayhew’s Armed Forces Day postbox topper (Bev Mayhew/PA)

Mrs Mayhew said the most enjoyable part of the process was seeing the topper on the postbox.

“You stand back and think: ‘I made that’, and it gives you quite a buzz,” she said.

“And just the process of getting it all together and planning and thinking: ‘Oh, I can add this’ – I enjoy lots of different things about it.”

The seamstress is not the only one who is a fan of postbox toppers, with many leaving “great” comments about Mrs Mayhew’s crocheted creations, which include a spring scene which features bumble bees, flowers and butterflies.

Crocheted flowers and bees on top of a postbox
Bev Mayhew’s spring postbox topper which features crocheted flowers and a beehive (Bev Mayhew/PA)

“People love them and I’m in a postbox toppers Facebook group (UK Post Box Toppers and More Group) and just getting likes on that is great, and I love seeing others and getting ideas,” she said.

“Sometimes you’re just blown away by some of them and go: ‘Wow.’

“You really appreciate the hours that go into making them when you actually make them yourself.”

For postbox topper enthusiasts, Mrs Mayhew’s advice would be: “Just go be creative.

“You don’t have to stick to any rules, just make it yours, that’s the big thing – and add your own personal touch to it.”

