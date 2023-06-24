Back of three-storey terraced house collapses

Part of a three-storey terraced house has collapsed in east London.

Emergency services were called at around 12.17pm on Saturday to Gloucester Drive in Hackney.

Video posted to social media showed the entire back of the house had sheered away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.

Damages from the house that collapsed next to our block and our flat shook as if it was an earthquake!!!! Firefighters are attempting to find any person inside the house as we don't know if workers are inside! #londonfirebrigade pic.twitter.com/DvCRQfPCX9 — Queen A (@QueenA12282970) June 24, 2023

Most of the roof had fallen down apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall

London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters were at the end-terrace property.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are in attendance.”

Five fire engines and three fire rescue units were also sent out.