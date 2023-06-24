King and Queen joined by Frankie Dettori in procession on Royal Ascot final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King and Queen joined by Frankie Dettori in procession on Royal Ascot final day

By Press Association
The King and Queen arrive by carriage for day five of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Queen arrive by carriage for day five of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King and Queen were in good spirits as they were joined by jockey Frankie Dettori in the royal procession on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Racegoers cheered as Charles and Camilla led the traditional carriage procession in the parade ring on Saturday, with Mr Dettori in the rear carriage with his wife Catherine, and trainer Jamie Snowden and his wife Lucy.

The popular jockey, who is due to retire this year, had a number of rides this week on horses owned by the King and Queen and failed to win, but took the big prize with 15-2 shot Courage Mon Ami in his ninth Gold Cup on Friday.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor joined the procession in the second carriage at the Berkshire meet, with Lady Frederick and Camilla spotted chatting warmly to each other.

The King and Queen with Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King and Queen with Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Camilla wore a long-sleeved cream dress and wide brimmed hat, while Charles looked smart in a morning suit and top hat.

When the King and Queen and their guests stepped down from the carriages in the parade ring, they mingled with trainers and jockeys ahead of the first race.

The Earl and Countess of Caledon joined Charles and Camilla in the first carriage.

Lord and Lady Frederick travelled with Lady Weatherby and Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the daughter of the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, travelled with her husband Thomas Kingston in the third carriage.

Frankie Dettori and Jamie Snowden
Frankie Dettori and Jamie Snowden arrive by carriage for day five of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They were accompanied by Andrew Balding, the trainer of Charles’s horse King’s Lynn, which will compete on Saturday for the Wokingham Stakes, and his wife, Annalisa.

A short film in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot played before the procession began.

Charles and Camilla had appeared delighted when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday – their first Royal Ascot win.

The Queen will return to the parade ring to present the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes trophy.

