UK enjoys temperatures just shy of the year’s highest

The UK has enjoyed another scorcher of a day, just missing the hottest temperature of the year so far.

Saturday reached 29C at Wisley in Surrey, just slightly higher than the 28.C recorded the day before.

With the temperature possibly hitting 32C on Sunday, and getting pretty close to the hottest day of the year so far, “it will be a case of watching those temperatures tomorrow afternoon”, said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

The hottest day of the year so far was June 10 when 32.2C was recorded in Surrey.

Mr Dewhurst said: “If you are outside in the sunshine, stay hydrated and wear sun protection.

“It is also going to be a warm humid night tonight and some people may find it uncomfortable for sleeping.

“The minimum temperatures for most will be the mid to high teens. It will be very warm and humid.

“We will see temperatures rise quite quickly tomorrow in the sunshine and we do need to keep an eye on the risk of thunderstorms as we move to the afternoon and evening, particularly across the north east.”

Temperatures could peak at 32C in the far southeast on Sunday, and into the high 20s elsewhere in the south and east.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across eastern parts of Scotland and England Sunday 1300 – 2100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sJHwlSCxbD — Met Office (@metoffice) June 24, 2023

In contrast to the sunshine, lightning, hail up to 3cm in diameter and strong, gusty winds could be on the way for some parts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for parts of northern England and Scotland on Sunday from 1pm-9pm.

These could cause localised flooding. Rainfall will “vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40mm in 1-2 hours”, according to the forecaster.

The Met Office said: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening.

“This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland.”

Festivalgoers queue for refreshments at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes as a weekend heat health warning from the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office covers most of England, which is in place until Monday at 9am.

The warning, which urges people to “watch out for those who might struggle to keep cool in the hot weather”, was issued as temperatures were expected to soar to 32C.

The warning covers London, the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

London is expected to be the hottest part of the UK, with potential highs of 31C or 32C, but temperatures will be in the high 20s for large parts of England.

The blast of hot weather has come as Glastonbury revellers descended on Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch the likes of Sir Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys at the annual festival.

Fresher air is set to move in on Monday, dropping temperatures back down to the low 20s, the Met Office said.