British adventurer’s sons pay tribute to ‘loving father’ following Titan death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British adventurer’s sons pay tribute to ‘loving father’ following Titan death

By Press Association
Hamish Harding was one of five people killed on the Titan submersible (Action Aviation/PA)
Hamish Harding was one of five people killed on the Titan submersible (Action Aviation/PA)

The sons of a British billionaire adventurer who was killed when the Titan submersible catastrophically imploded have paid tribute to a “loving father and family man”.

Hamish Harding, pilot and chairman of Action Aviation, was one of five people who died on board the deep-sea vessel near the wreckage of the Titanic.

His two sons, who were not named on either statement issued through the sales and operations company, said Mr Harding was the “best father I could have ever asked for”.

One said: “My dad was a tenacious, hardworking businessman – but most importantly he was the best father I could have ever asked for.

“He inspired me more than anyone will ever know, taught me things I’ll never forget, and he meant everything to me.

“Anyone who ever met my dad will praise his humorous personality, his sheer work ethic, and his constant generosity.

“My life will be a success if I’m even half the man he is. My dad is gone but I will never forget him.”

Mr Harding’s second son, who was also not named in the statement issued by Action Aviation, said he was a “loving father, family man and a determined and tireless businessman”.

He said: “In all of these areas, he constantly sought to be the best man he could be and did nothing halfway.

“Constantly full of wisdom and life advice to bestow, he made my brother and I into the people we are today.

“He was an energetic and charismatic man who by the sheer weight of his personality lifted up and supported everyone around him.

“His tragic loss will be mourned not only by myself and my family, but everyone who had the pleasure to meet him.

“The world is so much less without his larger-than-life presence and his optimistic spirit.”

More from Press and Journal

Screengrab of School Road from Google Maps
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road
Pipe Band members took a break in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher is bringing his show The Doctor Will See You Now to Inverness and Arbroath Image: Supplied by Goldups Lane
Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath
PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two
Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award