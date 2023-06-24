Julian Assange’s wife says ‘it is now or never’ at US extradition protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Assange’s wife says ‘it is now or never’ at US extradition protest

By Press Association
Stella Assange (James Manning/PA)
Stella Assange (James Manning/PA)

The wife of Julian Assange has said “it is now or never” at a protest outside Parliament demanding his release.

Stella Assange was among many campaigners and supporters who marched through central London, as Assange faces extradition to the United States and potential life imprisonment after losing his bid to appeal against a judge’s ruling earlier this month.

Assange, 51, has been held in London’s high security Belmarsh Prison for more than four years while US authorities seek to extradite him to face trial on espionage charges linked to the publication of hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The Wikileaks founder is wanted on 18 charges by the US government, which accuses him of conspiring to hack into military databases to acquire sensitive information. He denies any wrongdoing.

Julian Assange extradition
A sculpture called Anything To Say, which features life-sized bronze figures of whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning (James Manning/PA)

Mrs Assange said: “Julian could be a few weeks away from extradition. We don’t have a clear timeline, but this really is the end game.”

She added: “The stakes are very high. They’re high on all sides, not just for Julian’s life and his freedom, but all the press freedoms and the freedom of speech rights that go with him.

“There are lots of people around the world, presidents, prime ministers of Australia, of Brazil, of Mexico, and also European institutions who are speaking out and saying that Julian should be released.

“So the general consensus, of course, from the human rights groups, from the press freedom groups, is that Julian should be released, but that the case has to be dropped.”

Apsana Begum, the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, spoke at the event, with John McDonnell, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, also addressing the crowd.

Julian Assange extradition
Apsana Begum speaks at the protest (James Manning/PA)

Whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning were represented by life-sized bronze sculptures alongside a figure of Assange, each standing on their own individual chair.

In front, a banner read: “Free Julian Assange. Journalism is not a crime.”

Adjacent to them was an empty chair representing the general population, with a caption which read “stand up instead of sit like the others”.

The sculpture, which was conceived by author and broadcaster Charles Glass, was brought to life by artist Davide Dormino.

Speaking of his work, entitled Anything To Say, Mr Dormino said: “As an artist, I feel I have a duty to defend freedom of speech and the right to know.

“That is why I have created an empty chair, which allows us to stand taller and raise ourselves.

“It changes our perspective and prompts us to look beyond what we are shown and what is hidden.”

