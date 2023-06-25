Emergency calls not connecting amid technical issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Emergency calls not connecting amid technical issues

By Press Association
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)

Emergency 999 calls across the country have not been connecting amid technical issues with the phone lines.

People have been urged to call 101 in an emergency for police and fire, or 111 in a medical emergency, after problems were reported on Sunday morning.

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they were facing issues and said BT had reported a “system failure”.

The Metropolitan Police (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Metropolitan Police urged people to call 101 in an emergency until further notice (Nick Ansell/PA)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

“Until further notice, anyone in London who requires the police in an emergency is asked to call 101.

“Please only call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

The spokesperson confirmed that BT runs the 999 system.

Other forces reporting issues included Greater Manchester Police, Hampshire Police, Essex Police, Bedfordshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, West Midlands Police, Norfolk Police, South Wales Police and Police Scotland, among others.

Fire services, including Bedfordshire and Leicestershire, also warned of the fault, as did ambulance services such as the East of England Ambulance Service.

An NHS spokesperson said: “There is an issue affecting the national 999 call system.

“BT is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible but, in the meantime, if you are unable to contact 999 in a medical emergency, please call 111.”

It is not known how many emergency services have been affected.

Some services reported the problems had been resolved at around 9.30am, but BT has yet to comment.

More from Press and Journal

A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Kiara, Lacey and Frank are looking for new homes - can you help?
The reputation of Union Street may have unravelled over the years, but can it be woven back together? (Image: DrehundSchnitt/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Is this our last chance to revive Union Street's past glory?
aberdeen airport
Father's £1,000 trip to Aberdeen just to scratch daughter's car in row over £50
Victoria Mutch used her own experiences to open her business Style for your Shape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Oil and gas worker opens new 'body positivity' womenswear shop in Aberdeen
Carol Fowler, owner of Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire. Banchory. Image: Jonathan James Perkins
Are staycations too expensive for locals? An Aberdeenshire hotel owner has her say
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
INTERVIEW: Outlander's Diana Gabaldon feels at home in the Highlands
Ginger Gairdner: What are the best plants for summer colours?
Jayne Cooke and David Porter went through a difficult ordeal at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Supplied by Jayne Cooke
'It was pretty horrific': North Uist man, 68, endures two hours of hell in…
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Dog owner denies keeping animals for fighting and failing to treat illnesses
With hindsight, perhaps some of us would have chosen a different, more direct route to our careers (Image: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: University is great, but school-leavers should know all their options