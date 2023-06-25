Windrush choir opens Glastonbury main stage in ‘hugely important’ performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Windrush choir opens Glastonbury main stage in ‘hugely important’ performance

By Press Association
The Bristol Reggae Orchestra, featuring the Windrush Choir, opened the main stage on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bristol Reggae Orchestra, featuring the Windrush Choir, opened the main stage on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

A musical group celebrating the descendants of the Windrush generation opened the main stage at Glastonbury on Sunday with a “hugely important” and “fantastic” performance.

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir, a musical group from Bristol which celebrates the Windrush generation and its descendants, kicked off proceedings on the Pyramid Stage at 11am with a full orchestra accompanied by singers dressed in vibrant red, green and yellow.

The festival appearance came 75 years after the Empire Windrush docked in the UK.

The ship carried workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call for help to fill post-war labour shortages, arriving at the Port of Tilbury, Essex, on June 22 1948.

Windrush Choir
The performance was described as ‘fantastic’ by fans (Yui Mok/PA)

Opening the set, one of the lead singers said to the crowd of several hundred: “Glastonbury how you doing? We’re going to give you a Windrush style of reggae today.”

The group performed songs including Home and Windrush Child, as well as a medley of classics from reggae legend Bob Marley.

A member of the band thanked the Eavis family, who organise the festival, for featuring them and helping to share the story of the Windrush generation.

“I just wanted to say thank-you very much to Michael, Emily, the family and the whole organisation… they’ve treated us so well today,” he said.

“The fact that they’ve recognised the Windrush arrival… people here understand the story so I want to thank you all for coming.”

Windrush Choir
The performance came 75 years after the Empire Windrush first arrived in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

Jeff Peabody, 54, from Street in Somerset near the festival site at Worthy Farm, described the performance as “hugely important”.

He told the PA news agency: “It was fantastic… just people just really enjoying themselves and just spreading the music, spreading love, and that’s what Glastonbury is all about.

“I’m 54, when I grew up I didn’t know the story, but everybody knows the story now and it’s really important that story comes out and generations coming through need to hear the story.

“We’ve got to remember the tragedy the Windrush generation have had to suffer.

“This is what makes Glastonbury so special because it gives a platform for huge stars, but also gives a platform for a choir from Bristol and a chance to remember Windrush and pass on that story.”

More from Press and Journal

Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of Highland castle by Stagecoach bus tycoon
Locator of Union Street in Aberdeen
Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre
Lerwick lifeboat towing the Norwegian yacht
Lerwick lifeboat launched to aid yacht minutes before start of Shetland Races
Humza Yousaf unveiled his new plan for independence. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf unveils independence plan - but what was actually new?
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’ as close friend
People taking photos of a Nuart mural in Aberdeen
POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Meet north-east pets Kiara, Lacey and Frank who are looking for new homes
The reputation of Union Street may have unravelled over the years, but can it be woven back together? (Image: DrehundSchnitt/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Is this our last chance to revive Union Street's past glory?
aberdeen airport
Father's £1,000 trip to Aberdeen just to scratch daughter's car in row over £50
Victoria Mutch used her own experiences to open her business Style for your Shape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Oil and gas worker opens new 'body positivity' womenswear shop in Aberdeen