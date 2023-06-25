Beatrice enjoys Glastonbury as princess is spotted on final day of festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beatrice enjoys Glastonbury as princess is spotted on final day of festival

By Press Association
Princess Beatrice at the Glastonbury Festival (Edd Dracott/PA)
Princess Beatrice at the Glastonbury Festival (Edd Dracott/PA)

Princess Beatrice has been spotted at Glastonbury, as she greeted friends with a hug near the hospitality interstage area of the festival.

Beatrice, 34, was seen with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Sunday afternoon – the last day of the festival which sees Sir Elton John set to close the event as the headline act.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Beatrice (second left) with husband Edo (right) greeting friends at Glastonbury (Edd Dradcott/PA)

The Duke of York’s daughter was dressed in a long sleeved black top, black skirt, white Adidas trainers and a cross-body handbag, and was wearing a pink wristband.

She smiled as she embraced friends before heading in the direction of the Left Field area.

Beatrice, who also attended the festival last year, is not the only royal to have descended on the Worthy Farm site in the past.

Glastonbury Festival 2010 – Thursday
The then-Prince of Wales with Michael Eavis (centre) as Charles visited Glastonbury Festival 2010 to mark the 40th anniversary of the event (Yui Mok/PA)

Her sister Princess Eugenie has been previously, and their cousin the Duke of Sussex was pictured in the crowds in 2013 with his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

In 2010, even the King – then the Prince of Wales – made an appearance, touring the site with founder Michael Eavis and taking to the Pyramid Stage to wave to revellers and meet the behind the scenes team.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Princess Beatrice at the Glastonbury Festival (Edd Dracott/PA)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…
Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee
Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return…
Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and last year's Highland Games.
UK-wide hunt for Moray Highland Games trophy last awarded nearly a century ago
An injured walker being stretchered off Cairn Gorm hill in the Highlands
Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker
Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
Huntly Arms in Aboyne set to reopen as hotel with bar and restaurant