Grenfell families call for ‘accountability’ at Glastonbury Festival talk

By Press Association
A group of those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire spoke at Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon (Edd Dracot/PA)
A group of those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire spoke at Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon (Edd Dracot/PA)

A group of people who survived or were bereaved by the Grenfell Tower fire were given a standing ovation at Glastonbury Festival after a talk in which they told the crowd they are still seeking justice for the tragedy six years on.

The talk – Truth, Justice And Change For Grenfell? – was held at the Left Field stage with members of Grenfell United on Sunday afternoon.

Among those on the panel was Natasha Elcock, the chairwoman of Grenfell United whose family was among the last to escape the fire in 2017 and was also beareaved by the death of her uncle in the blaze.

Asked what justice will look like for those impacted by the fire, Ms Elcock and other panel members suggested jail time for those responsible for failings which lead to the fire.

“Accountability is important, but I’ve resigned myself to the fact it’s not going to happen,” she added.

“Hillsborough showed us what’s going to come down the road.”

Tower block fire in London
The Grenfell tower fire killed 72 people in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is understood to have been pushed back to next year.

Announcing the talk, host and community activist Nim Ralph said: “June 14 marked six years since the tragedy.

“It also marks one month of inaction from those in power for every loved one that died.”

The group were wearing T-shirts which read: “72 months, 72 lives, no arrests, no justice.”

Grenfell United holds an annual silent walk in memory of those who died and in protest against the Government’s response to it, but in a question and answer session at the end one audience member asked whether the group should take a louder approach to protesting.

Karim Mussilhy, who lost his uncle in the fire, answered: “I have wanted to scream and leap across the table and grab whatever secretary of state it was at the time and bang his head on the table.

“As soon as we start to lose our rag and go crazy… it’s very easy for them to dismiss us.

“Unfortunately, if we want the changes we want, if we want the justice we want, we need to sit down at the table with the powers that be – as much as I hate to say it.”

A man who said he was a firefighter stood up to speak to the panel (Edd Dracott/PA)

A firefighter who attended Grenfell was in the crowd and stood to speak to the panel.

“I’ve never seen that many fire engines lined up down Latimer Road,” said the man.

“I want to commend you guys for the sterling work you’re doing, you’re the Trojan horse seeing in this tragic incident (things which are) indicative of many tragedies we’ve seen.”

At the end of the talk, around a hundred people gathered in tent gave the four panellists a standing ovation.

