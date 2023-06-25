Issues with 999 calls continue after technical fault, says BT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Issues with 999 calls continue after technical fault, says BT

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

Issues with 999 calls are continuing after a technical fault caused problems with location services, BT has said.

The emergency phone system, managed by BT, is still functioning because it was supported by a “resilient” back-up system, the telecoms company said.

However the substitute location tool, which identifies a user’s whereabouts with an automatic text, is “not as effective” as the primary 999 system, the Metropolitan Police said.

BT confirmed the issue is “ongoing” and added that engineers are “working hard” to determine the cause.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier today we experienced a technical fault that impacted our primary 999 lines and we defaulted to our back-up system.

“The issue is ongoing, but we do know it was caused by a technical fault.

“This was not connected to any third parties and is not related to today’s hot weather or the separate Android handset issue reported earlier this week.

“Our engineers and technical experts are working hard to determine the cause, but our priority is getting the primary 999 lines up and running as soon as possible.

“As with all critical national infrastructure, we can’t share technical information on how the system works or give details on the architecture of the back-up solution.”

The Met said the back-up system was “not as effective at telling us where you are calling from”.

“Help us by having the address of the emergency ready,” the force added. “If you don’t know the address, look around for a street name or obvious landmark.”

Bedfordshire Police said “Normal location services are still unavailable on 999 so please consider using #what3words if the address of the emergency is unknown.

“A full investigation is under way to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Emergency services across the country confirmed they were able to receive 999 calls again at around 10am but some warned they were still experiencing residual difficulties.

BT said it had implemented a back-up platform after issues with 999 calls connecting were reported at around 8.30am on Sunday and people were told to call 101 in an emergency for police and fire, or 111 in a medical emergency.

Several police forces and fire and ambulance services said they had issues and BT had reported a “system failure”.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service warned of a 30-second delay to connect to 999, while Suffolk Police said its system may not be working to full capacity and urged people to use 999 only in a genuine emergency.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of a technical issue with the 999 call system today. A full investigation is under way to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“BT’s back-up system for emergency calls is running and members of the public with genuine emergencies should continue to call 999 or 112 in the normal way.

“You should be able to connect when calling 999 or 112, but if you still have difficulties connecting you may contact 101 for police and fire and rescue services, or 111 for health.”

It is not clear how many services have been affected by issues with the back-up system.

