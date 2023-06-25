My life mission is to promote inclusivity, says first Muslim woman to lead Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My life mission is to promote inclusivity, says first Muslim woman to lead Pride

By Press Association
Saima Razzaq, pictured at Birmingham Pride in 2022, said her life-mission is to ‘promote the inclusivity of sexuality and gender’ (Saima Razzaq)
An activist, who was the first Muslim woman to lead a Pride parade in Britain, says her mission in life is “to promote the inclusivity of sexuality and gender”.

The PA news agency is interviewing a series of people celebrating Pride Month in June, including Saima Razzaq, 38, from Birmingham.

Ms Razzaq is the director of change and communications at Birmingham Pride, and she uses her platform as part of the LGBT+, South Asian, and Muslim communities to carve out a space within the intersection.

Ms Razzaq, who is a lesbian but also uses the queer umbrella to describe her sexuality, became the first Muslim woman to lead a Pride parade in Britain at Birmingham Pride in 2021.

“Leading Pride was a monumental moment and obviously now I work at Pride as a result of that,” Ms Razzaq told PA.

Saima Razzaq at Birmingham Pride
Saima Razzaq (right) at Birmingham Pride (Saima Razzaq)

After taking part in the Birmingham Pride Parade on May 27 this year, Ms Razzaq said she will be talking to and working with the community in the city for the remainder of Pride Month.

“Now, the thing is about getting into conversations within my own community,” she said.

“It’s about organising and working with the everyday communities of Birmingham, and taking them on this journey and working towards, ‘what can we do next?’”

– When did you ‘come out’ and how did your family respond?

Ms Razzaq said her mother approached her about her sexuality when she was 29 while they were driving to pick up a takeaway.

“She made me drive and she waited until we were on a dual carriageway and said, ‘do you like women?’

“I was like, ‘oh my god, why now?’,” Ms Razzaq recalled.

“Since that moment, I’ve seen a massive change in my mum. Now, she’s changing her language.”

Saima Razzaq with her mother and brother in a family photo
Saima Razzaq with her mother and brother in a family photo (Saima Razzaq)

Ms Razzaq added she looks up to members of her family, and she regards them as her “superheroes”.

“People look up to influences and all these famous people, I don’t, I look up to my aunties and uncle – they’re my superheroes,” she said.

“Even though my aunties and my uncle might not understand my queerness, they’re there.”

She added: “Faith is really important for me, and just because I’m queer, doesn’t mean I’m not Muslim, and they’ve not othered me for that either.

“Again, I think it’s really important for me to have this supportive family to allow me the space to do this.”

– What is your relationship with your faith?

Ms Razzaq said her faith helps her to “do better” and to “fulfil her mission in life”.

“I am a Muslim, I have a relationship with God, I feel very connected with God, like right now, I feel the most connected I’ve ever been.”

Saima Razzaq and members of the Birmingham Pride Senior Leadership Team
Saima Razzaq (middle) with members of the Birmingham Pride Senior Leadership Team (Saima Razzaq)

She added: “The Koran tells me to focus on where I am and the people I’m surrounded with and to do better and to fulfil my mission in life.

“I feel my mission in life is to promote the inclusivity of sexuality and gender.

“There is a really positive thing happening in Birmingham, and in time, Insha’Allah, the wider world will see it.”

– Have you experienced any hate or abuse since coming out?

Ms Razzaq said that while everyone is “happy” for her in regards to her sexuality, she receives “far more Islamophobia and racism” for being a woman of colour in a leadership position.

“Everyone is really happy for me to be queer, but when I suddenly say, ‘yes I’m also Pakistani’, ‘I’m also Muslim’, and ‘I’m proud of those intersections’, it’s a narrative that people aren’t that familiar with,” she said.

“People aren’t used to that side of the story. I get far more Islamophobia and racism for being a woman of colour in leadership.”

Ms Razzaq said she has been the victim of several hate crimes, including someone urinating on her bed on the narrow boat where she lives.

“I’ve had my car stolen, for example, in a really horrific way, I’ve had people urinate in my bed on my boat, I’ve had horrible calls.”

She added that she “doesn’t need anybody to judge my Muslimness”, and she finds that it’s those who are not of the faith that tend to judge her more.

“And actually, it’s non-Muslims who will judge my Muslimness more than Muslims,” she said.

“Our communities will work through things, but we need everyone else to allow us the space to work through things as well.”

Saima Razzaq at Birmingham Pride in 2022
Saima Razzaq (left) with Ferhan Khan, a Muslim LGBT+ activist, at Birmingham Pride in 2022 (Saima Razzaq)

– What are the challenges within the intersections of faith and queerness?

Ms Razzaq said “it isn’t easy” for those in faith communities to bring up the subject of queerness, but she said she has noticed more people in South Asian communities coming out.

“Everyone will have difficulty bringing in the subject of queerness because it has been so polarised.

“It isn’t easy for most people in faith settings, and I think it’s really important that we reclaim this narrative.

“What I’ve noticed since I’ve come out is, and that’s just within the circle I’m part of, I’ve seen other South Asians come out, and their parents support them in that journey.”

On what advice she would give to someone in a faith setting who wished to come out, she said: “The most important thing to remember is that you’re valid, you’re absolutely valid.

“Your queerness or your gender identity is absolutely valid, be your authentic self.

“There are people like you, and for me, finding other queer South Asians, other queer Muslims, has been the best part of my journey.”

