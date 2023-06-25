Mutant enzyme ‘helps prostate cancer to spread and become more aggressive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mutant enzyme ‘helps prostate cancer to spread and become more aggressive’

By Press Association
Researchers identify enzyme that helps prostate cancer to spread and become more aggressive (David Davies/PA)
Researchers identify enzyme that helps prostate cancer to spread and become more aggressive (David Davies/PA)

Scientists have identified how a specific substance plays a key role in helping prostate cancer to spread and become harder to treat.

They hope the findings might offer new treatment options for aggressive prostate cancer.

A team at Nottingham Trent University found that “transglutaminase 2” (TG2), which is abundant in many of the body’s cells, is responsible for driving a process which leads to the progression and spreading of the disease.

In the UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men – with more than 52,000 diagnosed every year.

Early prostate cancer cells require the male hormone androgen to grow.

However they can become androgen-independent and therefore harder to treat with current therapies, as they advance.

Researchers suggest that until now it has not been clear how that process occurs.

Dr Adeola Atobatele, a scientist on the study, said: “This finding has opened a significant pathway for understanding other key mechanisms prostate cancer cells utilise to evade key regulatory pathways.”

The new study found that a mutant form of TG2 is overproduced in prostate cancer and remains trapped inside the nucleus of cells.

There it restricts the levels of androgen response – making cancer cells the more aggressive androgen-independent.

It also increases expression of the protein mucin-1, which is known to be responsible for the growth and spreading of cancer.

Mucin-1 forms a mucous barrier on cell surfaces which protects cancer cells, researchers found.

When researchers analysed biopsies of prostate cancer, they identified increased levels of TG2.

Based on the findings, the team proposes that controlling the activity of TG2 and mucin-1 may offer a new therapeutic option for aggressive prostate cancer.

Lead scientist Dr Elisabetta Verderio Edwards, from Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “We wanted to explore why some cancer cells become androgen-independent and as a result more aggressive and harder to treat.

“Transglutaminase is a multifunctional protein in all tissues and is involved in multiple processes.

“We have now deepened our understanding of its key role in aggressive disease in prostate cancer patients.

“Understanding this pathway is incredibly important.

“This process plays a key role in cancer’s ability to evade treatment and so warrants further investigation in terms of potential future treatment and therapy.”

The latest study, which also involved the Polyclinic Hospital University (University of Messina) in Italy, is published in the journal Cell Death and Disease.

More from Press and Journal

Armed Forces Day flag designer Lilly Russel Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, Lilly's classmates and her teacher.
Aberdeen pupils designs 'unique' hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade
Baird Family Hospital
First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Peterhead lifeboat. Image: Craig Meheut/RNLI
Peterhead lifeboat called to help sailing vessel back to shore following mechanical failure
The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Researchers identify enzyme that helps prostate cancer to spread and become more aggressive (David Davies/PA)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…