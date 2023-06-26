Two charged after pensioner found dead

Two people have been charged in relation to the suspected murder of a 76-year-old woman in south London.

Hugo Da Silva Pires, 28, is accused of murder, burglary and fraud, while Catia Feliciano, 31, is accused of fraud and perverting the course of justice.

The pair, of Fernham Road, Thornton Heath, south London, were arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday, after the body of Nelly Akomah was found at an address in Ladbrook Road, Croydon, on Wednesday June 21.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Speaking after Ms Akomah’s death, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, of the Metropolitan Police, said the pensioner was “active in her church” and that her loss would be “keenly felt by many people”.

A post-mortem examination carried out last Thursday was “inconclusive”, a spokesman for the Met said, and further tests are taking place to establish a cause of death.