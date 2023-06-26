Hormone treatment shows promise for couples with unexplained infertility – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hormone treatment shows promise for couples with unexplained infertility – study

By Press Association
Hormone treatment offers hope for couples with unexplained infertility (Katie Collins/PA)
A hormone treatment could help increase the likelihood of a couple experiencing unexplained infertility having a baby, research suggests.

The study compared couples trying to conceive naturally with couples where the woman used a vaginal progesterone treatment during the second half of her menstrual cycle.

It found that among the women treated with progesterone, 11 out of 72 (15.3%) had babies.

Among those who were not treated, five out of 71 (7.0%) had babies.

Although the birth rate was more than doubled with treatment, researchers say the small numbers mean that this could have happened by chance.

The researchers suggest that if a larger trial has similar results, the treatment could ultimately benefit many people living with infertility around the world.

The study was presented at annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) by Dr Claudia Raperport, a researcher at Queen Mary University of London.

It included 143 couples who had unexplained infertility, a diagnosis that affects around one third of couples referred to fertility services.

Dr Raperport said: “The cost of progesterone is minimal compared to the cost of IVF and other fertility treatments.

“It also carries far less clinical risk, and physical and emotional burden for the couples involved.

“We need to do further research to prove these results in a larger group of people, but this trial suggests a potential treatment for couples with unexplained fertility.

“Given its safety and low price, there is no harm in offering this treatment in the meantime.”

All of the women in the study used ovulation test kits to plan intercourse for three menstrual cycles.

Half of them were given treatment of 400 milligrams of progesterone via a twice-daily vaginal suppository for 14 days.

Experts say vaginal progesterone has been safely used for more than 30 years with minimal side effects alongside other fertility treatments such as IVF.

The cost for three months of treatment would be around 200 Euros (£171) or less.

The chair of ESHRE, Professor Carlos Calhaz-Jorge from the Northern Lisbon Hospital Centre and the Hospital de Santa Maria in Lisbon (Portugal), who was not involved in this research, said: “This study indicates that progesterone could also be used from the time a woman ovulates to help a fertilised egg implant in the womb in cases of unexplained infertility.

“If it is proven in a larger study, this treatment could reduce miscarriage and increase the chances of having a baby for those couples with unexplained infertility.”

