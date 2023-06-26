Prince of Wales launches initiative aimed at ending homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince of Wales launches initiative aimed at ending homelessness

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales has announced the first of the flagship areas where he hopes to end homelessness with his new Homewards project.

William said he is “excited” to be launching the five-year initiative in the London borough of Lambeth, one of six locations where new partnerships will be forged between councils, businesses, charities and individuals to eradicate the issue.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)

In a speech to mark the event, held on Monday morning at an organisation supporting local residents with mental health issues, the future King said he is pleased to be at the “start of our path to ending homelessness”.

He said: “Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact.

ROYAL Homeless
(PA Graphics)

“This will inspire belief throughout the UK – and beyond – that homelessness can be ended for good.”

William spoke about his personal connection to the issue, telling the audience, which included representatives from leading homelessness charities, how Diana, Princess of Wales took him to The Passage in December 1993.

He said: “My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11, with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression.

“I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home.”

ROYAL Homeless
(PA Graphics)

William, who will visit and reveal the remaining five Homewards locations on Monday and Tuesday, said: “Lambeth will become part of a network of six flagship Homewards locations across the UK, all committed to creating and delivering a plan to prevent homelessness in their areas.

“They will all put collaboration at the heart of the response, forming locally led coalitions of committed people, organisations and businesses.

“Their in-depth knowledge of the specific issues and requirements of their local areas will drive forward the work – and we will be here to support you, bringing together an unprecedented network of individuals and organisations with expertise, resources and the commitment to end homelessness.”

More from Press and Journal

William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) now considers that the use of the herbicide does not meet the legislative requirements for emergency authorisation.
Asulox banned in Scotland but England gets go ahead
Supreme sheep champion was the South Country Cheviot from the late Gavin Douglas
RHS: Emotional win for the South Country Cheviot
The overall beef cattle champion was the Limousin Grahams Ruth, shown with her October-born heifer.
A show to remember for the Grahams team
Crowds pack Ingliston showground in Edinburgh as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Record-breaking crowd flocks to Royal Highland Show
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of James Kennedy.
Drink-driver didn't realise he was over limit as he rarely drinks
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Jamie Donn.
Thief who tried to steal bucket of beer tackled to ground by homeowner
Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty pictured in goals during a match.
From Banchory to the Euros: Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty on her top-level experience for club…
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Paul Third: A radical approach could unearth future Scottish internationals