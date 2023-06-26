Ofwat seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with South East Water over hosepipe ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofwat seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with South East Water over hosepipe ban

By Press Association
A hosepipe ban for customers of South East Water is now in effect, with breaches punishable by a fine of up to £1,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A hosepipe ban for customers of South East Water is now in effect, with breaches punishable by a fine of up to £1,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The chief executive of Ofwat has written to South East Water asking for an “urgent meeting” because of its hosepipe ban on customers.

David Black said that “resilience of supplies is well below what would be expected” of a water company and that he is concerned about restrictions being brought in during the year’s first spell of hot weather.

Burst pipes from freeze-thaw impacted 286,000 properties in December 2022 and the hot weather led to 6,000 properties experiencing interruptions, low pressure or their supply cut off two weeks ago, with some schools forced to close.

As a result, South East Water has introduced a hosepipe ban for its customers in Kent and Sussex, citing an increase in demand.

Some exemptions apply, such as for people with disabilities, though for most people, watering their garden, washing their car or filling up a paddling pool is now prohibited and those breaching the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000.

The company’s chief executive David Hinton claimed in a letter to customers that people working from home since the pandemic is a key factor behind the ban as it has driven up demand for water by around 20%.

He also blamed low rainfall since April, which he said had left water butts empty, as well as a recent spell of hot weather which he said led to a spike in demand for drinking water.

Much of the UK has experienced a similar lack of rain and increased demand though other water companies said their supplies are in good condition and there are no plans to restrict its use.

ENVIRONMENT Water
Hosepipe bans have been imposed in parts of the South East and South West (PA Graphics)

Mr Black said South East Water is one of the sector’s worst performers and it needs “transformative change” to be able to provide a level of service that customers deserve.

In a letter to the company board he said: “I am concerned that the most recent event occurred in the first spell of hot weather this year, and that you experienced similar supply interruptions due to peak demand in July 2022.

“This suggests that the resilience of supplies is well below what would be expected from an essential service provider and that transformative change is required at South East Water to ensure customers receive the levels of service they deserve.

“These incidents also took place in the context of South East Water being one of the sector’s worst performers with respect to supply interruptions for the last two reporting years.”

He said Ofwat has received complaints from customers who did not receive an adequate response from the company over the recent cuts to supply.

South West Water has had a hosepipe ban, also known as a Temporary Use Ban, in place since last summer for customers in Cornwall, which has since been extended to parts of Devon. The area has remained in drought status throughout the year.

Other water companies said that while there are no plans for similar restrictions, they are encouraging people to be mindful of how much they are using.

Yorkshire Water said in mid June that water use had increased by 130 million litres per day – enough to supply the whole of Bradford.

Paul Riordan, Southern Water’s head of demand, said: “Our water resources are in a good position, following a relatively wet winter, and we have no plans to impose restrictions on customer use in Kent, Hampshire, Sussex or anywhere else at this time.

“However, as the warm and dry weather continues across our region, we are seeing extremely high demand, so we would urge our customers to use water wisely wherever possible to ensure there remains enough to go round.”

