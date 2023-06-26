Jumper worn by Diana, Princess of Wales predicted to sell for up to £70,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jumper worn by Diana, Princess of Wales predicted to sell for up to £70,000

By Press Association
A jumper worn by Diana, Princess of Wales which is predicted to sell at auction for up to £70,000 (Sotheby’s/PA)
A jumper worn by Diana, Princess of Wales which is predicted to sell at auction for up to £70,000 (Sotheby’s/PA)

A jumper worn by Diana, Princess of Wales is predicted to sell at auction for up to £70,000.

The famous red and white “black sheep” sweater, which had been lost for decades, is being offered at auction for the first time at Sotheby’s in New York on September 7.

Diana first wore the woollen jumper – with its black and white sheep motif – to a polo match of her fiance, the then-prince of Wales, in June 1981.

It was one of the first pieces designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne for their knitwear label Warm & Wonderful, and helped to catapult their brand into the public eye.

Diana’s jumper auction
The jumper has a small tear in the cuff (Sotheby’s/PA)

They said: “Much to our amazement, the first we knew of Lady Diana Spencer wearing the sweater was when we saw her on the front page of one of the Sunday newspapers.

“Her influence was impactful almost immediately thereafter, leading to a surge in sales and public awareness of our small label, for which we will be forever grateful.”

A few weeks after its first appearance, the pair received an official letter from Buckingham Palace requesting either a repair or a replacement for the sweater as it had been damaged.

They knitted a new sweater for the late princess, but the whereabouts of the original remained unknown until they rediscovered it in March this year in their attic, tucked away in a small box beside a cotton bedspread.

Warm & Wonderful stopped producing the black sheep style in 1994, but it was reissued in 2020 as a collaboration with the brand Rowing Blazer.

Diana’s jumper auction
The jumper is predicted to sell at auction for up to £70,000 (Sotheby’s/PA)

The actress Emma Corrin wore a replica of the sweater when she played Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown in 2020.

Meanwhile, a sweater of the same design is part of the permanent collection of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

Sotheby’s is offering the original sweater as part of its inaugural Fashion Icons sale which will run during New York Fashion week from August 31 to September 13.

The auction house holds the record for the most valuable Diana dress ever sold – an aubergine ball dress which was bought for 604,800 dollars (around £474,870) in January 2023.

It also sold Diana’s Attallah Cross to Kim Kardashian in the Royal and Noble auction in London in January for £163,800.

Speaking about the jumper, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories Cynthia Houlton said: “This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion.”

More from Press and Journal

CR0043687 Lauren Taylor Police spotted at Aberdeen high rise Marischal Court. 26/06/2023 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Looking to the future at Sauchentree
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal
Calum Smith of Auchernack.
Changing and improving at Auchernack
Martin Kennedy NFUS
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition