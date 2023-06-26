Man fatally stabbed on board Nottingham tram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man fatally stabbed on board Nottingham tram

By Press Association
A suspect has been arrested in a murder probe launched after a man was fatally stabbed on board a tram in Basford, Nottingham, on Monday morning (Callum Parke/PA)
A man has died after being stabbed on board a tram.

The victim, in his 30s, was attacked near the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of Nottingham, at around 11.10am on Monday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday afternoon.

A police cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the force said no-one else is believed to have been injured.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “What happened at Highbury Vale this morning is tragic and has resulted in the death of a man in his 30s.

“We know there were other passengers on board at the time and understand how frightening this must have been for anyone who saw what happened.

“Our officers were at the scene quickly and detained a suspect. He remains in police custody.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened this morning.”

A resident of nearby Lauriston Drive, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had spoken to a passenger on the tram who had had to disembark after the incident.

Police cars could be seen in nearby Lauriston Drive on Monday (Callum Parke/PA)
Police cars in Lauriston Drive, Basford, after the incident on Monday morning (Callum Parke/PA)

In comments unverified by PA, she said: “She said everyone started screaming, saying there is someone with a knife, and everyone started screaming and ran to the back of the tram.

“One boy grabbed the knife off him and turned it on him.

“Security needs to be on the trams. The lady felt she felt trapped. How did they get on there with a knife?”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.11am on 26 June to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford. The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”

The incident comes almost two weeks after three people were killed in the centre of Nottingham in a spate of attacks.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were fatally stabbed on June 13.

