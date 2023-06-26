William cites mother’s influence as he unveils drive to eradicate homelessness

The Prince of Wales has described how his mother’s influence helped shape his attitudes to homelessness as he revealed three UK locations where he hopes to eradicate the issue.

William visited three contrasting areas – Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns and the south London Borough of Lambeth – where his ambitious initiative Homewards aims to bring together business, charities and local authorities to tackle the problem.

During his tour of the UK, he warned: “It’s the young I’m particularly worried about, the sofa surfing and the hidden homeless, there’s a lot we don’t see and we have to try and get those who are lost.”

Three further locations across the UK will be revealed and visited on Tuesday by the future King, who is spearheading the five-year initiative widely seen as a significant part of his life’s work.

At the launch of the project, he spoke about his personal connection to the issue, telling the audience, which included representatives from leading homelessness charities supporting the initiative, how Diana, Princess of Wales took him to The Passage in December 1993 when a young schoolboy.

He said: “My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11, with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression.

“I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home.

“Through these visits, I have seen first-hand the breadth and complexities of homelessness.”

The Prince of Wales meets representatives from Old Spike Roastery during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth (Chris Jackson/PA)

In London, William was joined by Homewards advocate TV presenter Gail Porter, who has spoken of her experiences of being without a permanent home.

Geri Horner, the former Spice Girl, accompanied him on his visit to South Wales.

Big Issue seller Dave Martin, 61, was invited to the launch, held at mental health organisation Mosaic Clubhouse in Brixton, south London.

Last summer he was joined at his pitch in west London by William, who helped him sell the magazine.

Mr Martin welcomed the prince’s Homewards initiative, which will encourage local groups in the six chosen locations to join forces and develop “bespoke” action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

He said: “I think it’s really personal to him. His mother used to go to The Passage – that’s where he experienced homelessness for the first time, that’s why it’s really important to him.”

The Prince of Wales and Geri Horner during a visit to Maindee Primary School (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The prince sat down with the core Homewards Lambeth team, which included Lambeth Council leader Claire Holland and a number of organisations from the voluntary sector.

The group will focus on tackling homelessness among the borough’s young people and women at risk of domestic violence.

William visited two projects in Newport to highlight the issue of homelessness.

He first toured Maindee Primary School, where he and Ms Horner hugged as they met before speaking to teachers and staff about how they are working to prevent homelessness in families.

The prince told agency representatives taking part in the programme: “I know this school is doing great work, so I’m interested to see how we can use what you’re doing here in terms of identifying early intervention opportunities and collaborate so it can be rolled out as best practice.”

The Prince of Wales uses a lathe during a visit to Faithworks Carpentry Workshop (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In another part of Newport, William met residents from the Hill Street Development, a small residential block made from shipping containers, now home to residents who were living in temporary accommodation.

Housing association Linc Cymru, supported by the Welsh Government and Newport City Council, created the block and the prince told Sam Lewis as he sat in her living room: “So much of what we’re trying to do with homeless is prevent it rather than manage it.

“So, when things go wrong it’s about catching you and looking after you through a system rather than see you in 10 years’ time and then trying to help – which is obviously too late and just managing the problem.”

Homewards will also be established in the Dorset towns of Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, and William visited a carpentry workshop run by Faithworks, a Christian charity which provides training for homeless people at St John’s Church in Poole.

He donned a mask and goggles when he tried his hand at wood turning on a lathe carving a bulb planter tool and joked: “I am good at destructive things like destructive gardening, but not so much constructive things, so this is a different take.”