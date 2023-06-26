‘Irreplaceable habitats’ can be saved with £1bn five-year plan, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Irreplaceable habitats’ can be saved with £1bn five-year plan, says charity

By Press Association
This is the last generation with the time to save England’s ancient forests, the Woodland Trust said (Phil Formby/Woodland Trust/PA)
This is the last generation with the time to save England’s ancient forests, the Woodland Trust said (Phil Formby/Woodland Trust/PA)

A £1 billion five-year plan is needed to save England’s ancient forests, which are more polluted, damaged and contain less wildlife than at any other point in history, the Woodland Trust has said.

The charity warned that this is the last generation with the time to protect and restore unique habitats such as the temperate rainforests in the west of the UK.

Its plan, which it said would cost 4% of the Government’s road building budget and 1% of HS2’s price tag, sets out how to reverse the problems identified in its 2021 report State of the UK’s Woods and Trees.

That report showed how only 9% of England’s native woods are in good condition and one third of all woodland species are diminishing.

The lesser spotted woodpecker has declined by 83% since 1970 and hazel dormice by 48% in the last 10 years while hedgehogs, once a common nocturnal garden visitor, have declined by 70% since 2000.

Deforestation, loss of hedgerows and pollution are the main drivers of these declines, the Woodland Trust said.

Last year, the Government committed to protecting and restoring 30% of nature on land and sea by 2030 and the Woodland Trust said forests are key to that.

Dr Darren Moorcroft, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This is a crisis which has accelerated within the lifetimes of many of our political leaders so we’re asking them to act and invest in the restoration of these irreplaceable habitats.

“Central to averting a catastrophe in our natural world, this investment is a no-brainier. Invest today and see the benefits literally grow and deliver for people and nature for decades.

Bovey Valley
Temperate rainforests exist in the west of the UK and are unique habitats (Ben Lee/Woodland Trust/PA)

“Compared to the cost of more than £27 billion being spent over five years on a roads investment strategy, our call to action asks less than 4% of that.

“The cost also equates to building just three miles of HS2 track. The time is now, as we know we’ll all pay a much higher price if Government misses this opportunity to act.”

The trust said half of all the ancient woodland left in England, including temperate rainforest, is under “outdated” plantation forestry, which was planted for quick-yield timber but has suffocated local species and caused rapid loss of life.

Conservationists hope that with the right help, native tree seeds lying dormant in these areas will germinate and regrow the original forest.

Funding of around £200 million will be needed to restore half of the 90,000 hectares of privately owned ancient woodland, said the trust, which pointed to one of its projects on Dartmoor as proof that restoration is possible.

Along with the National Trust, it has cleared artificially planted conifers in Fingle Woods to make room for native species including birds, bats, lizards and dormice, which after 10 years are returning, it said.

Red squirrel
The red squirrel has lived in the UK for 10,000 years but is now almost absent in England (John Bridges/Woodland Trust/PA)

The Woodland Trust also recommends increasing tree cover in towns and cities to a minimum of 16% and proposes ensuring that all new housing developments guarantee a minimum of 30% tree cover.

“Stepping stones” for wildlife could also be created, such as small copses that would allow animals to rest and take shelter.

Louise Wilkinson, Woodland Trust policy lead for nature recovery and co-author of the new report, said: “Now covering less than 2.5% of the UK, our ancient woods – including globally rare temperate rainforest – are on the brink and little progress is being made despite legally binding targets to halt the decline of nature by 2030.

“These woods are not supporting the diversity or abundance of species they could and should.

“Prioritising their restoration is vital if we are to meet, and ideally exceed, this target and then increase the abundance of wildlife by 10% by 2042. As it stands, most are degrading.

“Once these unique habitats are gone, so will the species that depend on them. We really are the last generation who has the time remaining on this ticking clock to restore these irreplaceable habitats.”

