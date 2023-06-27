Man and woman taken to hospital after rollercoaster incident on pier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man and woman taken to hospital after rollercoaster incident on pier

By Press Association
A police car at Clacton Pier earlier in the month (PA)
A police car at Clacton Pier earlier in the month (PA)

Two people were taken to hospital following an incident involving a rollercoaster on Clacton Pier in Essex.

A post on the pier’s website said a man who is a “long-standing member of staff at the attraction, suffered a cut to his head” on Monday afternoon.

A woman, “who was in the front car of the Looping Star, had a bump to the head and was also suffering from shock”, the blog post said.

A pier worker dialled 999 and police, fire and ambulance services all attended.

Pier director Billy Ball said both casualties were able to walk to the ambulance and were taken to Colchester Hospital.

He said that from early witness reports it was understood the “ride itself was not at fault”.

“A full inquiry is now under way into what happened and we will be able to say more in due course when we have the full details,” Mr Ball added.

“The ride will not be in operation until all the facts have been established as would be normal in this type of incident.”

He thanked emergency services staff, adding: “We can only praise all of them for arriving so promptly and taking over the care of the two casualties after they had initially been looked after by pier staff.

“At Clacton Pier the safety and wellbeing of our staff and guests is our number one priority.”

It is believed the injured woman was holidaying in the area with her family, the pier said on its website.

