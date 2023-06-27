William jokes he’ll get into trouble as he hugs well-wishers in east Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William jokes he’ll get into trouble as he hugs well-wishers in east Belfast

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales meeting members of the public after his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness (PA)
The Prince of Wales meeting members of the public after his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness (PA)

The Prince of Wales has joked he will be in trouble after hugging well-wishers during a walkabout in Belfast.

William made a flying visit to the Northern Ireland capital on Tuesday as part of his UK tour to launch his new Homewards project to target homelessness.

Despite the visit not being notified, crowds of cheering well-wishers gathered on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast to cheer the heir to the throne on a rainy morning.

The Prince of Wales Homewards initiative
The Prince of Wales went on an impromptu walkabout after his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

After meetings in the Skainos community centre with activists around homelessness, the Prince crossed the road for an impromptu walkabout to greet the swelling crowds.

There were shouts of “good morning sir” and “welcome to the east” as well as the waving of union flags, with pensioners, babies and dogs among the crowds.

William laughed as someone asked if he had had a fry-up, before someone else suggested a battered Mars Bar, motioning to a nearby chippie. The owner, standing nearby told the Prince, “anything you want”, to which the Royal visitor admitted he had had a fry-up that morning.

The Prince of Wales Homewards initiative
The Prince of Wales met members of the public on the Newtownards Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

He posed for photographs, and laughed as one lady told him: “You’re even more lovely in real life, so handsome.”

There was more laughter – and an apology – when one well-wisher told him: “We thought Charles was coming.”

William joked: “I’ll get into big trouble” after hugging Debbie Johnston, 57, before pressing on to shake the rest of the offered hands, adding: “Have a nice day, guys,” as he got into his vehicle to travel to the next stage of his tour in Scotland.

Ms Johnston revealed that locals had spotted police cones and cordons being set up on the Newtownards Road on Monday night, sparking intense speculation around who would be coming.

“I knew something was happening,” she told the PA news agency.

The Prince of Wales Homewards initiative
William is touring the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Then someone said ‘Prince William is coming’, so off we went. I got a hug and a kiss from him, he was so friendly, I leaned over – I would have climbed over if I had to.

“He said he’s going to get into a bit of trouble for hugging, but I said it’ll be OK.”

Sam Sloan, 59, said he got to shake William’s hand twice.

“An absolutely smashing fella, a person of the people,” he said, adding he doesn’t want to wash his hand after getting that handshake.

“He’s absolutely lovely, Princess Diana all over again.”

