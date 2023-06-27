RTE must put full facts over Tubridy payments into public domain – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RTE must put full facts over Tubridy payments into public domain – minister

By Press Association
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture has said RTE must put the full facts about undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy in the public domain (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture has said RTE must put the full facts about undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy in the public domain (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

RTE must urgently put the full facts over undisclosed payments made to star presenter Ryan Tubridy into the public domain to avoid further damaging public confidence, Irish Culture Minister Catherine Martin has said.

It came as a staff protest was being held at RTE headquarters in Donnybrook at lunchtime in response to growing anger over the spiralling controversy at the public service broadcaster.

RTE has said it will publish “as much as possible” of an external review into undisclosed payments made to Tubridy later on Tuesday.

Questions have intensified around the 345,000 euro worth of undisclosed payments made between 2017 and 2022 to former Late, Late Show host Tubridy since the affair was made public last week.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy has not been presenting his radio show this week (Brian Lawless/PA)

It has prompted the Government to order an external review into governance and culture at the broadcaster, and RTE executives are due before two parliamentary committees this week to answer questions from TDs and senators.

Former RTE boss Dee Forbes resigned as director general of RTE on Monday.

Tubridy is not presenting his weekday morning radio show this week.

In a statement, Ms Martin said she had briefed government colleagues about the external review she ordered.

She said: “As I have said before, the revelations from RTE this past week are unacceptable and damaging to both RTE and to public service broadcasting in general.”

The minister continued: “Trust and confidence have been broken and it is essential that RTE puts the full facts on public record as a matter of urgency, to avoid further damaging public trust.”

She said she had written to the RTE chairperson Siun Ni Raghallaigh to set out key questions that must be answered.

Ms Martin said: “In particular, the public wants to know who signed off on the payments, who else was involved or aware of these transactions, and when will the further Grant Thornton report commissioned by RTE which relates to the understatement of the renumeration of RTE’s top paid presenter by 120,000 euro between 2017 and 2019 be completed.

“At times of crisis, it is the failure to put all information on the record at the earliest possible juncture that does most damage.”

The minister said she expects to finalise the terms of reference of the external review of governance and culture within RTE in the coming days.

RTE pay revelations
The RTE board has said it is mindful the public and staff want accountability (Liam McBurney/PA)

The RTE Board said on Monday it was mindful that the public, staff and politicians want accountability, and said it was “very mindful” of the need to provide clarity.

It said that a “comprehensive” statement would be issued on Tuesday afternoon “setting out its understanding of the circumstances” around payments made to Tubridy in the 2020-2022 period.

It also committed to publishing “as much as possible” of the Grant Thornton review into those payments, but said that the payments made from 2017-2019 are still being reviewed by the advisory company and so will not be included.

The Grant Thornton review into the 2020-2022 payments was commissioned by the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTE Board after anomalies were noticed.

It was received by the Board last Monday.

Later this week, members of the RTE board and executive are due to attend the Media committee and the Public Accounts committee to answer questions. It is unclear who exactly will attend, including whether Ms Forbes will be present.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said there is more transparency needed in relation to the controversy.

“It is absolutely vital in this scandal of governance over secret payments to one broadcaster, and whoever was involved in RTE, that public service broadcasting and the ordinary journalists and staff in RTE don’t become the victims of the wrongs that were done by a small minority at the top,” Mr Boyd Barrett said.

Labour Party Irish senator Marie Sherlock has said there are unanswered questions over decisions taken by the executive board of RTE.

She said: “The reality across the country is that the car is on fire and RTE staff are having to keep the show on the road working in extraordinarily difficult circumstances in an environment where many are saying to us privately they feel massively disrespected.

“I think there is a very real danger now because of the questions that remain outstanding, and of course we have to see the detailed statement from RTE, but it is in real danger now of inflicting a fatal crisis of confidence upon itself.”

She added: “How has RTE made gods out of a small number of its workers?”

