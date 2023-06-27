UK Government ‘determined’ to pass Legacy Bill despite peers’ intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government ‘determined’ to pass Legacy Bill despite peers’ intervention

By Press Association
The Northern Ireland Office said the legislation remained the best way to deliver for victims of the Troubles (Claudia Savage/PA)
The Northern Ireland Office said the legislation remained the best way to deliver for victims of the Troubles (Claudia Savage/PA)

The UK Government “remains determined” to pass its controversial Legacy legislation despite a significant element of the Bill being removed in the House of Lords, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office has said.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposed offering immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles, if they co-operated with a truth-recovery body.

The legislation would also stop new inquests and civil cases taking place.

The House of Lords on Monday supported by 197 votes to 185, majority 12, a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision.

Removing this element of the Bill was led by Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Murphy of Torfaen, who said the Bill was “almost universally condemned”.

Victims groups, the main Stormont political parties and the Irish government have all expressed their opposition to the Bill.

Speaking on Tuesday, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said the legislation remained the best way to deliver for victims of the Troubles.

“The UK Government remains determined, through the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill, to deliver better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, and we maintain that this legislation is the best way of doing that,” they said.

“We acknowledge that this Bill contains uncomfortable and finely balanced choices, but we have to be realistic about what we can best deliver for families over a quarter-of-a-century after the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The Government will continue to engage on the Bill as it progresses through its final parliamentary stages.”

The House of Lords did agree to some of the Government amendments, including shifting the date by which inquests needed to have concluded to May 1 2024.

The Legacy Bill will now return to the House of Commons where further changes, including reinstating the immunity provision, may be made by MPs.

Recent protests against the Legacy Bill have called on the Irish government to take an interstate case against the UK to the international court of the Council of Europe should the Bill pass, which Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he would consider.

