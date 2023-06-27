Population jumped in towns and cities after peak of Covid pandemic, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Population jumped in towns and cities after peak of Covid pandemic, figures suggest

By Press Association
Areas of London saw the largest local growth in population in the year to June 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Areas of London saw the largest local growth in population in the year to June 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Population levels are estimated to have jumped by at least 2% in some of the most built-up areas of England and Wales in the year to June 2022, as people returned to towns and cities following the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures suggest.

London boroughs saw the biggest increases, though many places that typically attract a large number of students – such as Manchester, Salford and Newcastle – were close behind.

A handful of locations are estimated to have seen a drop in population over the same period, many of them rural or coastal areas such as North Norfolk, Hastings in East Sussex and Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

The provisional figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a new method for calculating the population, meaning they cannot be compared with other measures such as the 2021 census.

The estimates, which are classed as experimental data, suggest the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets (up 4.8%), Westminster (3.5%) and Newham (3.0%) saw the largest increases in population between mid-2021 and mid-2022, followed by two more areas of the capital: Camden and Kensington & Chelsea (both up 2.8%).

SOCIAL Population
(PA Graphics)

Outside London, the biggest jumps were mostly in local authorities with major universities, such as Exeter and Manchester (both up 2.6%), Middlesbrough and Salford (2.5%) and Newcastle and Coventry (2.4%), though South Derbyshire saw a rise of 2.8%.

In Wales, the largest increases were in Cardiff (1.9%), Newport (1.1%) and Swansea (1.1%).

Some 15 areas are estimated to have seen a fall in population in the year to June 2022, with South Staffordshire having the largest drop (down 0.9%), followed by Lincoln and Ipswich (both down 0.4%), North Norfolk and Boston (down 0.3%) and Hastings and Scarborough (down 0.2%).

The total population for England and Wales is estimated to have passed 60 million for the first time, rising from 59.6 million in mid-2021 to 60.2 million in mid-2022.

Jen Woolford, ONS director of population statistics, said: “Today’s estimates give a timely indicator of population change.

“They show that the population of England and Wales has increased by 1.0% between 2021 and 2022.

“The largest growth has been seen in some London authorities, which is in line with our expectations as people returned to cities following the pandemic.”

The outbreak of Covid-19 in spring 2020 led many universities and colleges to switch from in-person tuition to online lectures and seminars, a pattern that continued in 2021 and which led students to do some or all of their studies back home.

Lockdown restrictions and rules on social mixing are also likely to have encouraged residents of towns and cities to relocate temporarily and stay with family and friends in less crowded areas.

A total of 21 local authorities in England and Wales are estimated to have seen their population increase by at least 2% in the year to June 2022, with a further 26 between 1.5% and 2%.

The City of London and Isles of Scilly have been excluded from the figures due to their very small population size.

Official estimates of the mid-2022 population will be published in September, along with updated estimates for previous years, the ONS said.

Provisional figures for mid-2023 will be published at the end of this year.

More from Press and Journal

The body of a man has been discovered at a multi-storey. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman in dock on murder charge after Aberdeen dad found dead in flat
Billy Mckay in action against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Ayr United make move for out of contract Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay
A young black woman Gabrielle Amobi - dressed in a black and white tee-shirt - has gone missing from Aberdeen.
Concerns raised for girl , 15, missing from Aberdeen for a week
Sparrows Group worker.
Sparrows lands multimillion-pound North Sea deal with Ineos
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 and A96 dualling timescales
Bossards shop in Oban.
One of the West Highlands' favourite cake shops to close at the end of…
Country Bumpkins Nursery Liquidators
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William visits Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police