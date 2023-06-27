Woman who lost husband during pandemic confronts Hancock outside Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman who lost husband during pandemic confronts Hancock outside Covid inquiry

By Press Association
Lorelei King protested as Matt Hancock arrived to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Lorelei King protested as Matt Hancock arrived to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A woman who lost her husband to Covid-19 confronted Matt Hancock outside the inquiry on Tuesday.

Lorelei King, 69, raised two A4 posters of her husband for the former health secretary to see as he arrived at the inquiry building, and she later said: “I don’t accept his apology.”

Her husband, Vincent Marzello, suffered from young-onset dementia and lived in a care home, where he died from Covid-19 aged 72 in March 2020.

Ms King’s first poster featured an image of Mr Hancock with her husband, from when the former health secretary visited his care home in 2018, and was captioned: “You shook my husband’s hand for your photo op.”

The second poster featured an image of her husband’s coffin and was captioned: “This was my photo op after your ‘ring of protection’ around care homes.”

Speaking about her husband’s death outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, Ms King, from London, said: “We would visit by FaceTime. I noticed something was wrong – his breathing wasn’t quite right.

“At that time there wasn’t any testing available, and he died five days later.

“Care homes became charnel houses because there was no testing, there was insufficient PPE, but most disastrously, it’s because they discharged people from hospitals without testing them.”

Ms King was unimpressed with the testimony Mr Hancock gave to the inquiry and accused him of blaming others.

Lorelei King
Lorelei King, whose husband died during the pandemic (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “Mr Hancock just seemed to be largely blaming everyone else.

“He kept trying to guide the conversation to areas he felt confident – he kept trying to bring it around to the vaccines for example.

“He came to visit my husband’s care home when he first took on the role of secretary of state and he shook my husband’s hand.

“Less than two years later, [my husband] was dead.

“I don’t accept his apology. None of the bereaved that I’m with accept his apology.”

Around 10 other members of bereaved families confronted Mr Hancock by raising images of their loved ones or heckling him as he left the inquiry.

More from Press and Journal

Billy Mckay in action against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Ayr United make move for out of contract Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay
A young black woman Gabrielle Amobi - dressed in a black and white tee-shirt - has gone missing from Aberdeen.
Concerns raised for girl , 15, missing from Aberdeen for a week
Sparrows Group worker.
Sparrows lands multimillion-pound North Sea deal with Ineos
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 and A96 dualling timescales
Bossards shop in Oban.
One of the West Highlands' favourite cake shops to close at the end of…
Country Bumpkins Nursery Liquidators
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William visits Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers