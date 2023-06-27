British bats ‘can help identify coronaviruses with potential to infect humans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British bats ‘can help identify coronaviruses with potential to infect humans’

By Press Association
Working with a network of bat conservationists, a research team led by Imperial College London and University College London researchers screened faecal samples from UK bats (David Davies/PA)
Working with a network of bat conservationists, a research team led by Imperial College London and University College London researchers screened faecal samples from UK bats (David Davies/PA)

Monitoring British bats can help identify coronaviruses with the potential to cause disease and infect humans, research suggests.

A research team led by Imperial College London and University College London scientists analysed faecal samples from UK bats for coronaviruses – a large family of viruses that usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses in humans.

The findings report the circulation of four species of coronaviruses, including two previously unknown ones, among the 16 UK bat species sampled.

The researchers say that while some of these viruses are related to those that cause Covid-19 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), none can currently infect humans.

Regular surveillance of viruses in wildlife and more widely is a public health issue, researchers say.

Bats are protected species in the UK, so working with conservation organisations is crucial to this effort, they add.

Lead researcher Professor Vincent Savolainen, from the Georgina Mace Centre for the Living Planet at Imperial College London, said: “Working with a network of conservationists and bat rehabilitators has been most fruitful in documenting the diversity of coronaviruses that is present in British bats, and which had been so far overlooked.

“This collaborative work forms the basis for future zoonotic surveillance and conservation efforts given the importance that bats play in our ecosystems.”

Co-author Professor Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, added: “In many parts of the world, we have decent surveillance of the pathogens circulating in humans and domestic animals but not so much in wildlife.

“Increased surveillance should improve public health preparedness and food security, and also be beneficial for biodiversity conservation.”

Diseases that emerge in animals and transfer to humans are known as zoonotic.

In order to spread to people, the infection requires the virus to be able to infect human cells, and to cause an outbreak, it must then be able to spread between humans.

Many zoonotic diseases may pass to people in direct contact with the host animal and do not progress further.

The researchers studied the possibility of these viruses spilling over and infecting humans by creating pseudoviruses which carry whichever protein the virus uses to bind to host cells, but cannot replicate.

While none were currently able to infect human cells, one of the sarbecoviruses found in a sample from the lesser horseshoe bat was able to bind to ACE2, the receptor the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter human cells.

However, this could only enter human cells in a lab when there was an overabundance of ACE2, suggesting it would need to adapt further if it were to infect humans.

Lisa Worledge, head of conservation services at the Bat Conservation Trust, said: “New techniques such as the one used in this paper are increasing our understanding and highlight the importance of protecting nature.

“This work provides a great example of researchers and conservationists working together for the wider good.

“Beyond reducing the chances of zoonosis, we know that protecting wildlife brings many other benefits.

“From providing ecosystem services such as controlling insects that damage crops through to the simple joy of watching bats on a summer’s night, bats are a vital part of our natural heritage.”

The findings are published in Nature Communications.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by John Ross. father and son to climb Ben Nevis in memory of father's brother Picture shows; Sean Redmond and son. unknown. Supplied by Heart Research UK Date; Unknown
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Martin Scott training at Ross County in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Damaged and broken gravestones have been an issue in Tomnahurich cemetery for many years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company's new HQ. Image: think PR
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen