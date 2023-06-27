Rollercoaster car ‘struck pier worker who went into restricted area’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rollercoaster car ‘struck pier worker who went into restricted area’

By Press Association
Police were called to the incident at Clacton Pier on Monday
Police were called to the incident at Clacton Pier on Monday (Sam Russell/PA)

Emergency services were called to Clacton Pier after a rollercoaster car clipped a worker who had gone into a restricted area, the Essex attraction’s director has said.

The worker collided with the bumper of the car and with a woman who was sat in a front seat on the Looping Star ride on Monday afternoon, pier director Billy Ball said.

He said the worker, described as a “long-standing male member of pier staff”, was taken to hospital and remains on a ward under observation following a cut to the head and fractured ribs.

Mr Ball said the woman, a holidaymaker, suffered a “bump to the head and shock”, and also went to hospital.

He said he does not know if she is still in hospital and pier staff are making inquiries so that they can carry out a welfare check.

Mr Ball said an internal investigation indicated the incident, at 12.20pm on Monday, was due to “individual human error”.

“The member of staff, who was not part of the rides team and was injured, was going about his duties with good intent, but in a restricted area where he should not have been,” he said.

“He had gone into the ride to clear away some rubbish, something he should not have done as the ride was due to go into service.

“He did not hear the car going round and was clipped by the bumper.

“He also made contact with the woman in the front of the ride on the way past and she was hit on the head and in shock.”

The Looping Star was emergency-stopped by the ride operator once he became aware of the incident.

Mr Ball said a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector attended on Tuesday and has spoken to staff.

“The HSE is treating this as an inspection and not a full investigation at this stage, and have handed the ride back to the pier,” he said.

“Once the safety and integrity of the ride has been established by the pier technical team post impact it will be tested and we expect to reopen it later today (Tuesday).”

Mr Ball said he had visited the injured member of staff in hospital on Monday night and would be going back to see him on Tuesday.

“All things considered he is in relatively good spirits,” he added.

“We will be speaking to all staff to reiterate the importance of following approved procedures at the pier and will put on any extra training we feel necessary.”

Essex Police, who attended on Monday along with the ambulance and fire service, said it had been reported a member of staff was injured after “colliding with a mechanical ride which had not deviated from its track”.

