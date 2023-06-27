Air injection evidence ‘so poor it cannot support Letby allegations’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Air injection evidence ‘so poor it cannot support Letby allegations’, court told

By Press Association
At Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby denies multiple counts of murder and attempted murder (Steve Allen/PA)
At Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby denies multiple counts of murder and attempted murder (Steve Allen/PA)

Scientific evidence of how nurse Lucy Letby was said to have harmed a number of babies was “so poor” it cannot be “safely used” to support the allegations, a court has heard.

It is claimed Letby, 33, targeted a number of infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit by injecting air into their bloodstream.

The prosecution say this caused an air embolism which blocked their blood supply and led to sudden and unexpected collapse, with some proving fatal.

On Tuesday, Ben Myers KC, continued his defence closing speech at Manchester Crown Court and asked the jury of eight women and four men to consider how the theory of air embolus worked in this case.

He said: “This is meant to be reliable, scientific medical theory, underpinning the most serious allegations.

“At the heart of it are prosecution experts Dr Dewi Evans and Dr Sandie Bohin. They are the ones we say are pushing it and the prosecution rely on it, of course.

“Neither of them has clinical experience in identifying or treating air embolus.”

He said both had principally relied on a research paper written more than 30 years ago about the effect of air embolism on infants.

That study, said Mr Myers, showed 11% of 53 children had displayed signs of skin discolouration.

In several cases there were “blanching and migrating areas of cutaneous pallor”, the court heard, and in one case there was “bright pink vessels against a generally cyanosed cutaneous background”.

Mr Myers told jurors: “As a basis for conviction for someone of murder and attempted murder it is tenuous in the extreme.”

He added: “That meagre piece of research has carried into guesswork in this case.”

Mr Myers said both experts had identified five clinical features to support the identification of an air embolus – the presence of an intravenous (IV) cannula, a sudden and unexpected collapse, unusual skin discolouration, the presence of air in the great vessels of the heart and that resuscitation was unsuccessful.

Lucy Letby court sketch
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He added: “Apart from needing to have an IV entry point, we say not one of those criteria has been applied consistently … during this trial.

“They (the experts) have chopped and changed them as much as required to fit the available evidence.

“Extraordinary contortions made to fit that theory.”

He said there were “many causes” of discolouration in a baby and in this case there was no precise record taken such as a photograph.

The descriptions varied between witnesses, he said, and sometimes came months and years afterwards, following discussions with other witnesses.

Mr Myers said: “The dangers of recollection being contaminated and influenced are obvious.”

He said the number of babies in this case who recovered from an alleged injection of air “does not make sense”, and that any neonate had the “medical potential” to deteriorate suddenly and unexpectedly.

Air in the great vessels of the heart does not in itself diagnose a gas embolus, Mr Myers said.

He told jurors: “Scientific evidence needs to be sufficiently reliable if you are going to rely on it.

“What guidance you have had from the experts has been applied inconsistently throughout the case.

“The evidence is so poor it cannot be safely used to support these allegations.”

Letby, from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

More from Press and Journal

Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love