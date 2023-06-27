Teenager jailed for life for zombie knife murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager jailed for life for zombie knife murder

By Press Association
Emadh Miah has been jailed (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Emadh Miah has been jailed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A teenager who murdered another teenager with a 22-inch zombie knife in broad daylight has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Emadh Miah, 18, chased and lunged at Ghulam Sadiq, 18, with the “very large and deadly knife”, in Leytonstone, east London, “metres away” from the victim’s home, on August 6, 2022.

Miah, from Solihull, West Midlands, was found guilty of Mr Sadiq’s murder during a trial at the Old Bailey in April this year.

At the sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, the court heard how Miah had carried out the “planned attack” by buying the weapon online using someone else’s ID because he was underage, before travelling to London with his mother to visit his grandfather.

During this visit he rented a bike, and then hid his identity by wearing a mask, gloves and hood when he attacked Mr Sadiq, which was captured on CCTV.

Miah was on bail at the time for attacking a 16-year-old boy with a hammer on March 21, 2021.

Defending, James Wood KC said Miah was visiting his grandfather ahead of the sentencing for that offence, and that the long wait for the case proceedings was a “stressing factor”.

In a statement read out in court from Mr Sadiq’s mother, Khalida Parveen, she recalled the day she saw her son lying in a pool of blood outside a pizza shop.

Mr Sadiq had just “popped out” to get some food for a barbecue the family were going to have that day in the garden.

“There are no words that can describe my loss and pain,” the statement said.

“That wretched day is unforgettable.”

Ms Parveen added: “I’m here today for justice, we have lost our world, please don’t let him do the same to anyone else.

“I’m haunted by the recurring nightmare of the horror Ghulam suffered. I blame myself for not being able to protect my child from such a cold-blooded individual.”

Emadh Miah court case
Ghulam Sadiq was stabbed near his home in Leytonstone, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The mother-of-two said she and her younger son have kept Mr Sadiq’s clothing, and items such as a handwritten yellow note saying “don’t worry, I’ll clean my room when I get back”.

The teenager was described as “very popular, passionate and great fun”, and always coming up with business ideas, his latest being a premium platform for cleaning trainers.

The court also heard that Miah has a number of mental health difficulties, including post traumatic stress disorder from violent incidents of bullying against him, and conduct dissocial disorder. He also has mild autism.

In a statement written by the defendant, read to the court, he said: “I’m sorry for what I have done, I didn’t mean for it to happen. I’m not good at writing so I will ask my mum to write out what I want to say, but for Ghulam’s family I’m sorry for causing you so much pain.”

Miah’s family also wrote in a statement about their “devastation” at their son’s actions.

Judge Christine Laing KC sentenced Miah to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years, reduced to 18 years and 45 days due to 320 days already served in custody.

Concurrent sentences were also given for the hammer attack and possession of a hammer and bladed article.

Judge Laing KC said while she was sure the “shocking offence” was a planned attack, she could not be sure Miah intended to kill Mr Sadiq.

“Although I have no doubt you intended to cause the maximum harm to Ghulam Sadiq, I will give you benefit of the doubt you didn’t intend to kill him,” she said.

While taking into account his autism and mental health issues, Judge Laing KC added: “I’m quite satisfied he knew what he was doing.”

Previously, at the end of the trial, Judge Laing KC had spoken about the “shocking” availability of dangerous weapons online, urging jurors to write to their MPs.

At the sentencing, she highlighted the “desperate need” to stop young men and teenagers obtaining these weapons and using them against other teenagers.

More from Press and Journal

Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love