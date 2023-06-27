RTE executive says only former DG would have known salary figures incorrect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

RTE executive says only former DG would have known salary figures incorrect

By Press Association
Dee Forbes resigned as RTE director general on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)
Dee Forbes resigned as RTE director general on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

The former director general of RTE was the only executive at the Irish national broadcaster who had all the information to know it had published incorrect salary figures for star presenter Ryan Tubridy, the organisation has said.

Dee Forbes was “directly involved” in aspects of underwriting an agreement with a commercial partner for payments to former Late Late Show host Tubridy, RTE’s interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said in a statement.

“No member of the RTE Executive Board, other than the director general [Ms Forbes], had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong,” he said.

The statement comes after RTE staff staged protests at the broadcaster’s offices around the country as questions intensified around the 345,000 euro worth of undeclared payments made between 2017 and 2022 to Tubridy, which emerged last week.

Ryan Tubridy
Ryan Tubridy (PA/Damien Eagers)

Tuesday’s statement covers fees paid to Mr Tubridy between 2020-2022 and said a report found no illegality in the payments.

A further external review into payments dating back to 2017 is under way and members of RTE’s executive have been summoned to appear before crunch parliamentary committee hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ms Forbes, who resigned as director general of RTE on Monday, was not consulted in the drafting of the statement and Mr Lynch warned she may dispute some elements of it.

Mr Lynch said the contractual arrangements for Mr Tubridy between 2020-2025 were negotiated by Ms Forbes and the then chief financial officer supported by the RTE solicitor.

The Grant Thornton report says that an exit fee for Mr Tubridy under his previous contract was foregone and a commercial arrangement was agreed.

Members of staff from RTE take part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook
Members of staff from RTE take part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook (PA/Niall Carson)

The statement from RTE outlines terms of this tripartite agreement between RTE, Mr Tubridy and a commercial partner. This agreement was separate to Mr Tubridy’s central contract with RTE.

The agreement involved Mr Tubridy’s appearance at commercial events.

It explains that Mr Tubridy was to be paid 75,000 euro annually under this tripartite commercial arrangement, with the payments underwritten by RTE.

The payment was made by the commercial partner in the first year. The same sum paid to Mr Tubridy was then provided back to the commercial partner by RTE by way of a credit note on future spending with the broadcaster – meaning the deal was cost-neutral to the business.

Mr Lynch said Mr Tubridy was not aware of the credit note provided by RTE to the commercial partner.

RTE pay revelations
Members of staff from RTE take part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook (PA/Niall Carson)

However, this arrangement ended during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving RTE liable for the next two years of payments.

Mr Lynch said Ms Forbes had verbally agreed to the terms of the commercial arrangement in a video meeting.

He said other than Ms Forbes and the commercial director, no member of the executive board had knowledge of two invoices from Mr Tubridy’s agent dated May 9 2022 and July 6 2022 relating to the two amounts owed under the ceased commercial arrangement.

He said the commercial director has stated that her knowledge of those matters was limited to the instructions received by her from Ms Forbes in connection with the payments in question.

Those instructions were received at a point in time when the arrangements, on foot of which the May 9 2022 and July 6 2022 invoices ultimately came to be raised, had already been negotiated and agreed, and to which the commercial director was not party.

The Grant Thornton report concludes with the finding RTE could have made the two payments of 75,000 Euro by alternative means such as payment from the broadcaster to Mr Tubridy’s agent or company.

It also said that, on the balance of probabilities, the barter account was used because there were available funds in it and that it appeared there was no budget available for the 75,000 euro payments in year two or three of the agreement.

On the barter account each payment was recorded at a value of 115,380 euro (gross) and 75,000 euro (net).

In addition, RTE paid, via the UK barter account, for the costs of hosting the commercial sponsor events in 2022.

The actual cost of the events was 30,586 euro.

These payments were recorded in the barter account at a value of 47,477 euro.

Mr Lynch said: “On the basis of the Grant Thornton findings, there was no illegality and payments were made pursuant to an agreed contract. ”

RTE pay revelations
Catherine Martin (PA/Nick Bradshaw)

He said the Grant Thornton review makes no finding of wrongdoing on the part of Mr Tubridy in relation to any payments made by RTE.

“Ryan Tubridy was not aware of the credit note provided by RTE to the commercial partner.”

He said the review also found no findings of wrongdoing on the part of the commercial partner.

The Government has also ordered an external review into governance and culture at the broadcaster, and RTE executives are due before two parliamentary committees this week to answer questions from TDs and senators.

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes confirmed she would not be attending a hearing the Oireachtas Media Committee due to health reasons.

Mr Tubridy is not presenting his weekday morning radio show this week.

Media minister Catherine Martin said she had briefed government colleagues about the external review she ordered.

She said: “The revelations from RTE this past week are unacceptable and damaging to both RTE and to public service broadcasting in general.”

She said she had written to the RTE chairperson Siun Ni Raghallaigh to set out key questions that must be answered.

“At times of crisis, it is the failure to put all information on the record at the earliest possible juncture that does most damage.”

The minister said she expects to finalise the terms of reference of the external review of governance and culture within RTE in the coming days.

The Grant Thornton review into the 2020-2022 payments was commissioned by the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTE Board after anomalies were noticed.

RTE pay revelations
The RTE board has said it is mindful the public and staff want accountability (Liam McBurney/PA)

The statement came after more than 100 members of staff protested at RTE headquarters in Donnybrook in response to growing anger over the spiralling controversy at the public service broadcaster.

Later this week, members of the RTE board and executive are due to attend the Media committee and the Public Accounts committee to answer questions.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said there is more transparency needed in relation to the controversy.

“It is absolutely vital in this scandal of governance over secret payments to one broadcaster, and whoever was involved in RTE, that public service broadcasting and the ordinary journalists and staff in RTE don’t become the victims of the wrongs that were done by a small minority at the top,” Mr Boyd Barrett said.

Labour Party Irish senator Marie Sherlock has said there are unanswered questions over decisions taken by the executive board of RTE.

She said: “The reality across the country is that the car is on fire and RTE staff are having to keep the show on the road working in extraordinarily difficult circumstances in an environment where many are saying to us privately they feel massively disrespected.

“I think there is a very real danger now because of the questions that remain outstanding, and of course we have to see the detailed statement from RTE, but it is in real danger now of inflicting a fatal crisis of confidence upon itself.”

She added: “How has RTE made gods out of a small number of its workers?”

More from Press and Journal

Neil Jolly
Man found dead at Aberdeen high rise property named
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK
Sandwich terns
Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature…
The picture shows Douglas Ross MSP in a suit holding a letter in his hand.
NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson demands players in rebuilt squad give '100 per cent'
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told