Buildings at Cambridge’s Darwin College are granted listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Buildings at Cambridge’s Darwin College are granted listed status

By Press Association
The Dining Hall at Cambridge’s Darwin College (Historic England Archive/ PA)
The Dining Hall at Cambridge’s Darwin College (Historic England Archive/ PA)

More buildings at Cambridge University’s first college to admit both men and women have been granted listed status, affording them protection.

The Dining Hall and the Rayne Building at Darwin College have both been listed at Grade II by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

A detached townhouse bought from descendants of Charles Darwin in 1962 and a neighbouring house bought from St John’s College in 1966 were both already listed at Grade II, since 1972.

Darwin College was founded in 1964 and was Cambridge University’s first College exclusively for postgraduate students, as well as the first Cambridge college to admit both men and women.

The detached townhouse Newnham Grange and the Old Granary were purchased from the Darwin family, descendants of Charles Darwin, in 1962.

A neighbouring house, The Hermitage, was sold by St John’s College to Darwin in 1966, and was adapted as kitchens, offices, common rooms and a small dining room.

The Dining Hall at Cambridge's Darwin College, which has been listed at Grade II. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
The Dining Hall at Cambridge’s Darwin College, which has been listed at Grade II (Historic England Archive/PA)

The Dining Hall and the Rayne Building, which have now been listed at Grade II, were designed in 1965-7 and built in 1967-9.

They were created to provide a gatehouse, graduate accommodation, and a dining hall for Darwin College.

Architectural firm Howell, Killick, Partridge and Amis (HKPA), renowned for their designs of post-war university buildings, designed them to blend unobtrusively with the existing historic buildings on site.

The Rayne Building provided a gatehouse to the new College, an accommodation block of 34 study bedrooms and an internal link between Newnham Grange and the Hermitage.

The first-floor Dining Hall is raised on reinforced concrete stilts above an open car park, with a shuttered concrete finish.

On the garden side, an elegant spiral stair descends to the gardens on the river.

The Rayne Building halls of residence at Cambridge's Darwin College, which has been listed at Grade II. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
The Rayne Building halls of residence at Cambridge’s Darwin College, which has been listed at Grade II (Historic England Archive/PA)

The interior of the octagonal dining hall features a natural pine ceiling resting on reinforced concrete beams and is bathed in natural light by an octagonal lantern, roof lights and slit windows.

The scheme achieved a Civic Trust commendation in 1971.

Newnham Grange and the Hermitage, each previously listed at Grade II in 1972, have both been relisted with additional information to better explain their history.

John Dix, bursar, Darwin College, said: “We are pleased that the sympathetic design of the buildings, and the sense of cohesion they create within the College, has been recognised in this way.

“While the historic significance and aesthetic appeal of Newnham Grange and the Hermitage have long been recognised, the Dining Hall and the Rayne Building are more than simply filler.

“They are fine modern buildings central to much of Darwin’s life as a College, and a worthy reflection of the ambitions of the College’s founders.”

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Darwin College’s sympathetic fusion of old and new is a key part of the post-war evolution of the ancient University of Cambridge.

“I am delighted that these accomplished buildings have been listed in time for the 60th anniversary of the College’s foundation.

“This status will ensure that they are protected and can continue to nurture and inspire exceptional graduate minds for generations to come.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England said the buildings are a “striking addition to Darwin College, blending beautifully with the historic buildings at the college”.

More from Press and Journal

Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London
Brian Cameron netted the final goal in Elgin's 5-1 win over Rothes. Image: Bob Crombie
Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall scores for Buckie Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle beat Peterhead in pre-season friendly
Breaking news image.
Road sealed off due to police incident at Peterhead property
Neil Jolly
Victim of alleged murder in Aberdeen high rise named
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK
Sandwich terns
Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature…
The picture shows Douglas Ross MSP in a suit holding a letter in his hand.
NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support